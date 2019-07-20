Trump Refuses To Attend The NAACP Convention Because They Want To Ask Him Questions

No shocker here. Trump is refusing to meet with the NAACP, the largest and oldest civil rights organization, simply because they want to ask him questions. He only wants to do a speech but they are asking for a Q&A format.

SEE ALSO: ‘Young Black Conservatives’ Chant ‘Build That Wall’ At Deplorable Sunken Place Summit

The 110th NAACP National Convention will be held in Detroit this weekend and Trump is refusing to attend. Trump babbled, “I very much wanted to go, but we had a date. The date got changed and unfortunately they wanted to do it in the form of a question and answer.”

Yep, they weren’t going to allow him to deliver one of his lying, factually incorrect speeches.

Rev. Wendell Anthony, the NAACP Detroit Branch President, told Fox 2, “He blew an opportunity quite frankly, but we will do our best to go on without him,” which was clearly sarcasm. He continued, “There is a format; every candidate has said that he or she would be glad to participate in. It’s beyond us as to why that would be of some discomfort for the president.”

He added, “We are American citizens. We have a right to question our presidents and ask the leader of the free world what our future will be.”

Tons of elected officials will be attending the convention this weekend, including Nancy Pelosi, Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Stacey Abrams, Rashida Talib and Bernie Sanders.

With disgusting behavior like this it is disturbing any Black person would support Trump. From his father being arrested at a KKK rally in the 1920s to housing discrimination lawsuits to his obsession with Ilhan Omar, only a racist would stand by this man. This weekend, a young, Black Trump supporter was interviewed on CNN and he is finally starting to wonder if the party is for him.

Kevin Martin, a Black Trump supporter in Pennsylvania, told CNN yesterday, “I think that this — this ‘go back’ comment hit home for a lot of us that support him. It hit a lot of us in the gut. And I think that the president is putting a lot of us in a very precarious situation. I think the president has a base and he has a far-right-wing base, and there’s a lot of white nationalists, a lot of racists, a lot of anti-Semites in that base.”

He continued, “And so I feel like a lot of us feel like, ‘Wow, where do we fit in anymore?’ Are we still welcome in this movement? Are people of color still welcome? So, a lot of us are still reeling from that comment. And I would tell you, a lot of my friends that are Black conservatives, a lot of them have jumped off the Trump train. They’ve gone over to Kamala Harris’ side. They’ve gotten involved in her campaign and also Joe Biden’s. Certainly here in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania.”

That said, he still said he will support Trump because “business is great.” He also admits to “putting profit over values.” See below:

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes