Black Republican Challenging AOC Was A Staunch Obama Supporter

Jamaican businesswoman and Republican, Scherie Murray, is being thoroughly exposed after she announced had is running against incumbent Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Not only did she congratulate her a year ago, she also voted for Obama — twice.

The New York Post reports, she voted for Obama in 2008 and 2012. Murray now says she voted for him “as a young African American woman” and “was inspired by the first African American president’s message of change.”

She also doesn’t live in the district she is running in — the state’s 14th District — but claims she will move there if she wins.

In case you missed it, a tweet from June 2018 surfaced showing that Murray actually supported Ocasio-Cortez when she congratulated her on her win against the 10-term Joe Crowley.

“Congratulations Alexandria. # Queens is headed in a new direction and It’s time for new leadership. # Yes,” Murray said.

Congratulations Alexandria. #Queens is headed in a new direction and It’s time for new leadership. #Yes. https://t.co/Jsk73JuMGW — Scherie Murray (@ScherieMurray) June 27, 2018

However, in her campaign video, the Jamaican-immigrant, who has a picture smiling with a president that told women of color to go back to their countries of origin, criticized the self-proclaimed Democratic Socialist. According to her, Murray believes Ocasio-Cortez’s only goal is to seek celebrity. She also called her politics “toxic.”

“There’s a crisis in Queens and it’s called AOC. She isn’t worried about us – she’s worried about being famous. That’s why I’m running for Congress. Join our movement to # unitethefight,” Murray wrote.

Murray now explains her tweet by saying, “She took on a political machine and won/ I was happy Joe Crowley lost, but since then I have been disappointed and disheartened… She’s only been focused on her own celebrity and a politics of division and hate.”

She also said, “That’s why I’m running for Congress. I’m not another ideologue who is focused on tweets and socialist agendas. I want to unite the fight to help people build bridges to a better life and live their own American dream.”

Sounds like Murray is a flip-flopper who is seeking celebrity. AOC has only been in office six months and she is exactly who she said she would be.

The aspiring congresswoman has dropped her hat into a few previous elections. She unsuccessfully ran for New York Assembly in 2015 only earning 7 percent of the vote. She also lost by a similar percentile in 2013 when she ran for New York City Council. One of the reasons for her unsuccessful runs, according to USA Today, is the fact that it is very difficult for Republican candidates to win in New York’s fourth district, which consists of the Bronx and Queens. And Murray is but four Republicans that have hopes of unseating the current congresswoman.

See her campaign video below:

