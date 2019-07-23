Joe Biden Lands Endorsement From Senior Member Of The Congressional Black Caucus

Joe Biden has certainly had some hiccups when discussing race. However, he is now picked up an endorsement from a key member of the Congressional Black Caucus.

Texas Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, who chairs the House Science, Space, and Technology Committee, is supporting Biden and said in a statement to POLITICO, “Now, our nation is at a crossroads. We, more than ever, need a leader who can bring people together and get our country back on the right track. This is why I am proud to endorse my friend, Joe Biden, for president of the United States.”

Other endorsements from the CBC include Lisa Blunt Rochester (D-Del.), Dwight Evans (D-Pa.), Al Lawson (D-Fla.), Donald McEachin (D-Va.) and Cedric Richmond (D-La.), a former CBC chairman and Biden’s campaign co-chair.

The endorsement comes with the candidates fighting for the Black voter and Sen. Kamala Harris grilling Biden on has stance on bussing.

In case you missed it, Harris said on the debate stage, “I do not believe you are a racist. But she said his words were “hurtful,” especially his praise of working with the late Mississippi Sen. James O. Eastland, a Democrat who made no secret that he was in favor of segregation, and Georgia Sen. Herman Talmadge, and how he opposed bussing students.

She then said when she was a little girl she was bussed to school — and took it a step further by posting a photo of herself as a child on Twitter with the caption, “There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. # DemDebate.”

There was a little girl in California who was bussed to school. That little girl was me. #DemDebate pic.twitter.com/XKm2xP1MDH — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) June 28, 2019

Biden has since apologized for how he opposed bussing students.

In addition, back in 1975, Biden did say about integration, “We’ve lost our bearings since the 1954 Brown vs. School Board desegregation case. To ‘desegregate’ is different than to ‘integrate.’”

He continued, “I do not buy the concept, popular in the ’60s, which said, ‘We have suppressed the black man for 300 years and the white man is now far ahead in the race for everything our society offers. In order to even the score, we must now give the Black man a head start, or even hold the white man back, to even the race.’”

Clearly, still has some explaining to do around race.

