Trump Revels In ‘Bad News’ That Elijah Cummings’ Baltimore Home Was Burglarized

Trump is still angry with House Oversight and Government Reform Chairman Elijah Cummings. The 68-year-old’s Baltimore home was reportedly robbed and 45’s response was vile.

See Also: 5 Things We Want To See From Cory Booker In The First Democratic Presidential Debate

Trump Tweeted, “Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad!”

Really bad news! The Baltimore house of Elijah Cummings was robbed. Too bad! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 2, 2019

CBS reported, “Baltimore Police are investigating after the home of Rep. Elijah Cummings was broken into early Saturday morning. The burglary occurred around 3:40 a.m. at his Baltimore home in the 2000 block of Madison Avenue. At this time, police don’t know if any property was taken.”

Cummings released a statement about the burglary to the Baltimore Sun, “An individual attempted to gain entry into my residence at approximately 3:40 AM on Saturday, July 27. I was notified of the intrusion by my security system, and I scared the intruder away by yelling before the person gained entry into the residential portion of the house. I thank the Baltimore Police Department for their response and ask that all further inquiries be directed to them.”

It’s not clear if Trump’s attacks on Cummings is what caused the burglary. The president has been having a temper tantrum for weeks about Cummings, tweeting on July 28, “There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame!”

There is nothing racist in stating plainly what most people already know, that Elijah Cummings has done a terrible job for the people of his district, and of Baltimore itself. Dems always play the race card when they are unable to win with facts. Shame! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2019 He also ranted, “Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA.” Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2019 Make America great again.

SEE ALSO:

R. Kelly’s New Lawyer Who Used To Prosecute Sex Crimes Insists Disgraced Singer ‘Is Not Guilty’

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes