Prosecutor Finally Admits It Was Wrong To Criminally Charge A 10-Year-Old For Playing Dodgeball

Bryce is only 10 years old and was facing criminal charges because a white kid was hit with a ball while they were playing dodgeball. All the charges were dropped but Maria Miller, assistant prosecuting attorney at the Wayne County Prosecutor’s office in Michigan, defended the charges. Now lead prosecutor Kym Worthy is speaking out and saying the charges were a mistake.

SEE ALSO: Black 10-Year-Old Charged After White Kid Hit With Ball Playing Dodgeball

According to Yahoo, Kym Worthy said in a statement, “The charge in this case was a mistake in judgment by this office, even though it was rectified by permanently dismissing the case on July 31, 2019, prior to the first scheduled court proceeding.”

She continued, “To be clear, my office will not be refiling this petition, nor was it ever the intent of our office to do so. I have taken this extremely seriously, and concrete steps have already been made. I am currently reviewing the policies and procedures of our Juvenile Division and re-enforcing internal measures to prevent a similar matter from occurring in the future.”

Worthy made no mention of Maria Miller, the assistant prosecuting attorney, who said in an offensive press release on July 31, “The mother of the alleged victim had every right to go to the authorities and the authorities had an obligation to investigate.”

Miller also claimed it had nothing to do with race, saying, “When this case was reviewed by my office, no one paid attention the race of either party” and “It is categorically wrong to suggest that this was charged based on race or geography.”

She concluded with “While the charge in this case is certainly sustainable, I have instructed my staff to dismiss this case today.”

Worthy clearly should have apologized for Miller’s unnecessary comments.

According to Detroit TV Station WXYZ-TV, students were playing dodgeball at Ruth Eriksson Elementary in the town of Canton on April 29th. A police report claims, “Another student was struck in the face with a ball. That student’s mother asked that we not use her or her son’s name, but told 7 Action News he has a medical condition that makes head injuries especially dangerous. The police report filed after the incident stated Lindley intentionally threw the ball at the boy’s face.”

“These kids are basically playing a game we all have played,” Cameishi Lindley, Bryce mother’s said, “I couldn’t believe it. This is a kid that was playing on the playground with his friends.”

The parent of the white child, who chose to remain anonymous claimed her child had been “targeted” and has a medical condition. He allegedly suffered a concussion. The mother of the child who was injured said, “My son was hit twice in the face with a ball previously due to this. The child apologized to my son and my son said ‘mom it’s okay we’re still going to be friends’… He had a black eye and a bruised nose.” The parents are the ones who pressed charges.

Bryce was suspended from school for one day and his mother had no idea about the other child being targeted nor was she or her son aware of the medical condition, “I am unaware of any of those situations. I’m sorry that her child got hurt. I’d be sorry for any child that got hurt.” See a news clip below:

