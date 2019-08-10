Jay-Z, Will Smith To Produce TV Series About The Civil Rights Movement’s Women Trailblazers

Brooklyn-bred mogul Jay-Z has been dedicated to bringing narratives about the Black experience in America to the forefront. He co-produced the poignant documentary Time: The Kalief Browder Story, helped develop a miniseries about Trayvon Martin and was involved in the creation of the Free Meek docuseries which delves into the Philadelphia rapper’s journey against America’s unjust criminal justice system. For his next project, he’s teaming up with Will Smith to produce a television series that is centered on the civil rights movement, CNN reported.

The ABC television show—dubbed Women of the Movement—will capture stories from the Jim Crow era through the lens of Black women. The first installment of the series will focus on Emmett Till and his mother Mamie Till’s fight for justice after he was horrifically murdered following false accusations that he flirted with a white woman. The show’s first season was inspired by a novel penned by Devery S. Anderson titled Emmett Till: The Murder That Shocked the World and Propelled the Civil Rights Movement.

Other executive producers include Roc Nation’s Tyran “Ty Ty” Smith, Overbrook Entertainment’s James Lassiter and individuals from Kapital Entertainment, The Middleton Media Group, Serendipity Film Group, and Mazo Partners.

Jay-Z strives to utilize his platform to spread awareness about injustice and evoke change by inspiring individuals to take action. “If we had a power base together, it would be a much different conversation than me having a conversation by myself and trying to change America by myself,” he told the New York Times in an interview. “If I come with 40 million people, there’s a different conversation, right?”

There is no word on when Women of the Movement is slated to air.

