Africa’s Legendary DJ Arafat’s Last Moments Caught On Video Before Fatal Motorcycle Crash

Fans of Coupé-Décalé music were mourning the death of African pop artist DJ Arafat, who was killed in a motorcycle crash Sunday night. The Ivory Coast native was killed in the country’s capital city of Abidjan after the motorcycle he was riding collided with a car.

The 33-year-old was taken to a hospital with critical injuries that he ultimately succumbed to.

Other circumstances surrounding the death were not immediately available, but video purportedly of DJ Arafat riding his motorcycle and doing tricks on it were circulating on social media Monday. The state broadcaster RTI confirmed DJ Arafat’s death in a tweet on Monday, saying in part that he was pronounced dead “today at 8am as a result of a road accident overnight.”

[Nécrologie]🇨🇮 Décès de l'artiste DJ ARAFAT de son vrai nom Houon Ange Didier ce lundi 12 août à 8 heures, des suites d'un accident de la circulation qui s'est produit dans la nuit du dimanche 11 août à Abidjan.#RTIinfo @RTIOfficiel pic.twitter.com/GRxkh531Vg — RTI Info (@RTI_info) August 12, 2019

According to France 24, the Ivorian singer, born Ange Didier Huon, had “a huge following in francophone Africa” and “was avidly followed in French-speaking western and central African countries.”

The Africa Facts Zone Twitter account tweeted on Monday that Arafat “won the Best Francophone Award at the 2015 MAMAs, and was nominated for Best African Act at the 2015 MTV EMA.”

DJ Arafat released 11 albums that were “mainly of ‘coupé-décalé’ – a dance music form combining choppy rhythms with hip-hop-style vocals,” France 24 wrote.

Video footage purportedly showing his last moments were posted to social media. In several of the videos, a motorcycle rider identified as DJ Arafat was doing a wheelie alongside other motorcycle riders and drivers.

Closed-circuit video footage allegedly captured the moment of impact.

Please view the below graphic footage at your own discretion.

CCTV Footage of the moment DJ Arafat's motorbike hit the car.#BBNaija pic.twitter.com/RXcXVKWQli — Celebrities Buzz (@CelebritiesBuz) August 12, 2019

Another video purportedly of DJ Arafat appeared to show the musician lying on his back after the accident while receiving emergency attention.

One video that was tweeted claimed to show DJ Arafat in the hours before his fatal motorcycle ride and said in part that the artist “didn’t really know much about that particular Ride,” suggesting he may not have been familiar with the bike he crashed on.

VIDEO: The Last scene Of DJ Arafat

On The motorcycle, Before the Accident.. Watch the Video Very Well,

The way Arafat was looking around the Motorcycle Gives a clear indication that, He didn’t really know much about that particular Ride.#RIPArafat💔😢🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/tewWjBcYYt — Shadrack Amonoo Crabe (HumbleGangsta👁‍🗨) (@Gedio10) August 12, 2019

One Twitter account tweeted that emergency responders were delayed and that police never even arrived to the scene of the accident.

This young talent (#DJArafat) died because of carelessness of the society,is a taboo to assist any1 to hospital until Ambulance arrives,the EmergencyUnit was called but never came,even the police. A Car and PowerBike Accident is obviously GHASTLY.https://t.co/wBvFQiH1M9 — VIPpriority (@VPpriority) August 12, 2019

One video that was tweeted claimed to show DJ Arafat’s wife reacting to the sad news of her husband’s death.

DJ Arafat 's wife in tears after hearing news of her husband's demise. RIP legend!!! pic.twitter.com/24q1uvd5PF — Celebrities Buzz (@CelebritiesBuz) August 12, 2019

Twitter users mourned DJ Arafat’s death and posted videos of the artist so that those who were unfamiliar with his work could put a face to the name of the deceased.

For those of you who know the song and not the face….RIP DJ Arafat🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/qn7UoHOXsd — Mama🌍 (@Maripoppinz_) August 12, 2019

DJ Arafat has died in a road accident. He was 33 years old. He gave Africa this massive Hit and so many more like it.

Sleep well KING!pic.twitter.com/AHAu8dC6Bk — Pastor Clinton of Abuja😇 (@Pastor_CVB) August 12, 2019

Rest in Power to DJ Arafat.

