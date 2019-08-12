Cyntoia Brown Is Married To Pam From Total’s ‘Diabolical’ And ‘Manipulator’ Ex-Husband

The good news is that Cyntoia Brown was released from prison last week after serving more than 15 years behind bars for killing the man who paid to have sex with her as a teenage prostitute. The bad news, however, is that the 31-year-old sex trafficking survivor who’s been given a second chance at life was being warned about the suspicious past of her new husband.

That’s right, according to Bossip, Brown is married to Jamie Long and reportedly exchanged vows with the “Christian rapper” while the bride was in prison. The marriage was seemingly confirmed in nine Instagram posts on Long’s account showing the couple smiling and gazing into each other’s eyes with Brown, dressed in white, sporting diamond rings on her left ring finger.

And while there is nothing wrong or out of the ordinary with a prisoner getting married, Long was bad news, according to Pam Long from the 90s R&B group Total, his ex-wife. The singer issued a stern warning to Brown about her new husband during a recent interview.

“This man is diabolical and he is such a manipulator,” Pam, who was married to Jamie Long for five years, told The Neighborhood Talk. “The way this man pursued this woman is the way he did me.”

She said that Long also told her he was “a Christian artist” before hinting that he was after Brown’s newfound ability to generate what could end up being a substantial amount of revenue.

“May the Lord God protect her and her money,” Pam continued. “It’s about who she is in the public eye and what she has. By her having this face in the media it helps him to have a chance to be around what he deems as the elites.”

The Daily Mail reported that Long was “jailed in 2004 for assaulting a public servant in Texas.”

Brown was reportedly preparing her memoir, “Free Cyntoia: My Search for Redemption in the American Prison System,” which was scheduled to be published in October. She presumably was given an advance for what is sure to become a best-selling book, something that will increase her opportunities to earn money either through the lecture circuit or through other lucrative means.

That is probably what gives so much pause for Pam, who predicted that Long’s true intentions behind his relationship with Brown would be ultimately be exposed.

“Mr. Long may be able to hide behind his handsome looks of being a good man, but God knows the heart and exposure is coming,” she said.

Brown was only 16 years old when she shot and killed Johnny Mitchell Allen, 43, in self-defense. She was arrested in 2004 after she thought Allen was reaching for a gun when he tried to solicit her for sex. Prosecutors argued she wanted to rob him and was not defending herself. After being tried as an adult, Brown was convicted of first-degree murder in 2006.

Due in part to outrage on social media and attention from celebrities including Rihanna and Kim Kardashian, Brown’s story went viral. Her case went all the way to the Tennessee Supreme Court, which ruled in December that she couldn’t become eligible for parole until she served at least 50 years in prison. However, she was granted clemency by then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam.

Brown, who was released from prison on Wednesday, will be on parole for the next 10 years.

SEE ALSO:

Thinking Jeffrey Epstein’s Jail ‘Suicide’ Is Shadier Than Sandra Bland’s Death Is Peak White Privilege

Anthony Scaramucci Follows Omarosa’s Script For Scorned Ex-Trump Loyalists