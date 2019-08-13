Stacey Abrams Rules Out Run For President But Not VP

Stacey Abrams is one of the shining stars in the Democratic Party. After having the Georgia governor election stolen from her, there has been talk about a run for president. Now it is being confirmed she will not seek the oval office.

See Also: With Stacey Abrams, Democrats Look For Black Women To Save Them, Again

The New York Times reports, Lauren Groh-Wargo, an aide to Abrams and her former campaign manager in 2018, said, “In typical Stacey Abrams fashion, she’s taking a hard look on the best use of her time and talents are. And while being a pundit or running for president might have been easier, fighting voter suppression and making sure our nominees have what they need to fight on the ground is what’s most important.”

No Abrams 2020 campaign but her fight against voter suppression will continue. She is part of the initiative Fair Fight 2020, which will fight voter suppression in key states. The Washington Post reports, “The effort, expected to cost between $4 million and $5 million, will target 20 states, most of them battlegrounds in the Midwest and Southeast, and three states with gubernatorial elections this year: Kentucky, Louisiana and Mississippi.”

However, this does not Abrams many not be a selection for vice president. There were reports in March that Biden was considering Abrams as a VP if he won the primary.

That said, many people were hoping for Abrams to run. In a tweet from March, she appeared to open the door for a 2020 bid.

“I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast – as I shared in Q&A w @Yamiche at @sxsw. Now 2020 is definitely on the table…,” she said.

In #LeadFromTheOutside, I explore how to be intentional about plans, but flexible enough to adapt. 20 years ago, I never thought I’d be ready to run for POTUS before 2028. But life comes at you fast – as I shared in Q&A w @Yamiche at @sxsw. Now 2020 is definitely on the table… — Stacey Abrams (@staceyabrams) March 11, 2019

That was probably music to the ears of a group of Black women. Democrats have called Black women the backbone of the party and have relied on them before to help save the party. Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez has sung the praises of Black women as an important voting bloc in the party.

“Let me be clear: We won in Alabama and Virginia because Black women led us to victory. Black women are the backbone of the Democratic Party, and we can’t take that for granted. Period,” he told The Washington Post in 2017 after big election wins in those two states.

Although Abrams fell short of winning the governorship–in a contest that was plagued with voter suppression targeting African-Americans – her future is clearly bright.

In January, Democratic Party leaders picked her to deliver their response to Trump’s State of the Union address.

Maybe we will President Stacey Abrams a few election cycles from now.

SEE ALSO:

Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

What’s Next For Stacey Abrams And Andrew Gillum? Fallen Candidates Hint At Political Futures

Democrats Investigate Brian Kemp’s Jim Crow Voter Suppression Tactics Ahead Of 2020 Elections