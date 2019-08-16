Horrifying Video Shows 19-Year-Old De’Von Bailey Shot In The Back As He Ran From Police

De’Von Bailey was only 19 years old when he was shot three times in the back police on August 3 in Colorado Springs, Colarado. Now the bodycam footage has been released and it’s disturbing.

See Also: Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

In the video, Sgt. Alan Van’t Land said, “We got a report of two people of similar descriptions possibly with a gun, all right? Don’t reach for your waist. We’re going to check it and just make sure you don’t have a weapon.”

Bailey began running and he was hit by four bullets. Police claim they found a gun at the scene and said Bailey was reaching toward his waist when he ran. Eyewitnesses and his family reportedly deny that Bailey was reaching for his gun, according to The Washington Post.

Warning, the video below is graphic.

https://twitter.com/denverchannel/status/1162085956121501697?s=12

According to The Washington Post, police stopped Bailey because “a man called police around 6:45 p.m. on Aug. 3 to report that he’d just been robbed by two men, one of whom had pointed a gun at him. He described the men and said he knew their nicknames and where they lived.” The other man in the video has not been identified.

Darold Killmer, an attorneys for the family, said at a news conference, “Mr. Bailey was trying desperately to flee from the police. He did not have any weapon in his hand, and he had not shown any weapon when he was shot in the back and killed.” He also said, “He was doing everything in his power … to get away. That is what he was doing.”

He also called out the police’s so-called investigation, calling for an independent probe and claiming the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, which is supposedly investigating, and Colorado Springs police have a “conflict of interest.”

“You hand off the investigation to your friends and things come out okay,” Killmer stated.

Colorado Springs Mayor John Suthers (R) said in a statement last week, “[We] recognize the concerns of many citizens of our community following the officer-involved shooting of Devon Bailey. We know that there can be frustration with the time this takes, but we cannot compromise the investigation by failing to spend the appropriate time gathering the facts; that would serve no one.”

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

SEE ALSO:

‘He Killed My Mother!’: 2 Brothers Attack Their Mom’s Murderer At His Sentencing

Brooklyn Restaurant Denies ‘Evil Rumors’ They Wanted To Paint Over Mural Of Rapper Sean Price

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes