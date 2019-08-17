Tributes Pour In For Nancy Parker After Longtime New Orleans TV Anchor Dies In Plane Crash

The tragic death of a longtime TV news anchor in New Orleans was still fresh to many one day after the plane crash that killed her alongside a pioneering pilot on Friday.

I don’t know how Lee was able to hold it together during this. Here is the announcement on @FOX8NOLA of anchor Nancy Parker’s death. You can watch their coverage starting at 9pm CT on https://t.co/0QODU6uBbI. pic.twitter.com/TvsE6mDOsX — Blaine Stewart (@BlaineStewart) August 17, 2019

Nancy Parker was out reporting a story when the plane being flown by Franklin Augustus crashed shortly after takeoff. Witnesses told NOLA.com that the plane had “engine problems,” but the official cause of the crash was being investigated and expected to be determined by the National Transportation Safety Board.

There is so much good in this world, so much love. New Orleans, you are wonderful. All of us at @FOX8NOLA thank you. pic.twitter.com/HrGtdr7wMT — Zack Fradella (@ZackFradellaWx) August 17, 2019

Parker, 53, was a multiple Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who had worked covering current events in south Louisiana for a quarter of a century. Augustus, 69, had described himself as the “world’s only black civilian air-show acrobatic pilot.”

Dear NOLA and ⁦@FOX8NOLA⁩… You lost a real treasure in Nancy Parker. RIP 😔🙏🏾 #NancyParker https://t.co/OH3jKLDtW0 — Cori Murray (@corimurray) August 17, 2019

Tributes were pouring in from across the journalism as well as the New Orleans communities, which remembered Parker for her vibrant attitude who died “doing what she loved.”

This has been one of the hardest newscasts ever to get through. My morning colleague and LEGENDARY journalist Nancy Parker will be missed beyond belief by her @FOX8NOLA family, her husband and three children, and the thousands of New Orleanians and beyond that adored her. pic.twitter.com/9iwrzwu5Hf — Josh Roberson FOX 8 (@JRobersonFOX8) August 17, 2019

Isiah Carey, a TV journalist for the Fox affiliate in Houston and former co-worker of Parker, shared a moment of candor with his viewers while he took the time to mourn the death of someone he remembered as “a wonderful person.”

So many are heartbroken about the death of longtime #NewOrleans news anchor #NancyParker. Our own @isiahcareyFOX26 shares his memories. She died today in a plane crash while working on a story. pic.twitter.com/PXwmjVEtd3 — Jonathan Martin Fox26 (@JMartinTV) August 17, 2019

Carey’s condolences were joined by an outpouring of support across social media that was accentuated by an emotional Facebook post from her husband. Glynn Boyd, a former TV journalist himself who met his wife while the two worked in Baton Rouge together in the 90s, penned a heartfelt post on Friday night that said in part that his “heart is shattered” after hearing the news.

Hard to take this one… @NancyParkerFOX8 was class, smarts, brains, and beauty! My heart aches for her husband Glynn Boyd and their children and family. Rest Sister pic.twitter.com/fBWJ5hRTs0 — LBJ (@lbjnola) August 17, 2019

“The dearest and most wonderful person in my life is gone,” Boyd who now works as a public information officer at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in part about his wife who he went on to call “a true professional, a master of her craft. She had so much to give. So smart, so talented, she was my everything.. I just don’t know. I really don’t. No man, but God could’ve taken Nancy from my arms. I loved her and she loved me. We were best friends. I would trade places with her right now. I should’ve been on that plane.

She was our road map, our compass, our guiding light. I’m lost without my wife. My faith tells me joy will come in the morning. My joy will come when I see Jesus and my Nancy Face to Face.”

Earlier this year #NancyParker was honored for her great work in the community. I made it a point to attend the event. We laughed and complimented each other on our all black attire. These were our last pics just before leaving the venue. Nancy’s joy was genuine and contagious.🕊 pic.twitter.com/WFleWH8B69 — ✨Anita✨ (@APMediaExec) August 17, 2019

Boyd concluded the post by asking people to “please keep us in prayer” before writing that plans to “celebrate the life of Nancy Parker Boyd” would be announced at a later date.

Our hearts are heavy at the loss of NABJ family member and colleague, Nancy Parker. NABJ sends our deep condolences to Nancy’s family, friends and Fox 8 coworkers. We grieve both her untimely passing and the loss of a faithful, trusted voice in journalism for Greater New Orleans. pic.twitter.com/myJC2zB3c1 — Dorothy M Tucker (@Dorothy4NABJ) August 17, 2019

Read Boyd’s full post below.

In February, Boyd joined his wife live on the air sop he could serenade her for Valentine’s Day in a touching moment that she tweeted for the world to see.

You can't take the TV out of a former TV Newsman! My husband Glen Boyd takes the stage on FOX 8 AND on Valentine's Day he'll sing Lionel Richie songs at the Gretna Cultural Center with appearances by Rockin' Dopsie and other special guests. For Tix: https://t.co/TxXYXU1CnX pic.twitter.com/voOG3S1FtN — Nancy Parker (@NancyParkerFOX8) February 8, 2019

Parker leaves behind her husband and their three young children.

