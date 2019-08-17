Tributes Pour In For Nancy Parker After Longtime New Orleans TV Anchor Dies In Plane Crash

The tragic death of a longtime TV news anchor in New Orleans was still fresh to many one day after the plane crash that killed her alongside a pioneering pilot on Friday.
Nancy Parker was out reporting a story when the plane being flown by Franklin Augustus crashed shortly after takeoff. Witnesses told NOLA.com that the plane had “engine problems,” but the official cause of the crash was being investigated and expected to be determined by the National Transportation Safety Board.
Parker, 53, was a multiple Emmy Award-winning broadcast journalist who had worked covering current events in south Louisiana for a quarter of a century. Augustus, 69, had described himself as the “world’s only black civilian air-show acrobatic pilot.”
Tributes were pouring in from across the journalism as well as the New Orleans communities, which remembered Parker for her vibrant attitude who died “doing what she loved.”
Isiah Carey, a TV journalist for the Fox affiliate in Houston and former co-worker of Parker, shared a moment of candor with his viewers while he took the time to mourn the death of someone he remembered as “a wonderful person.”
Carey’s condolences were joined by an outpouring of support across social media that was accentuated by an emotional Facebook post from her husband. Glynn Boyd, a former TV journalist himself who met his wife while the two worked in Baton Rouge together in the 90s, penned a heartfelt post on Friday night that said in part that his “heart is shattered” after hearing the news.
“The dearest and most wonderful person in my life is gone,” Boyd who now works as a public information officer at the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office wrote in part about his wife who he went on to call “a true professional, a master of her craft. She had so much to give. So smart, so talented, she was my everything.. I just don’t know. I really don’t. No man, but God could’ve taken Nancy from my arms. I loved her and she loved me. We were best friends. I would trade places with her right now. I should’ve been on that plane.
She was our road map, our compass, our guiding light. I’m lost without my wife. My faith tells me joy will come in the morning. My joy will come when I see Jesus and my Nancy Face to Face.”
Boyd concluded the post by asking people to “please keep us in prayer” before writing that plans to “celebrate the life of Nancy Parker Boyd” would be announced at a later date.
Read Boyd’s full post below.
In February, Boyd joined his wife live on the air sop he could serenade her for Valentine’s Day in a touching moment that she tweeted for the world to see.
Parker leaves behind her husband and their three young children.
