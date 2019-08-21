Everything We Know About The Shooting At Clark Atlanta University

Four people have been shot near Clark Atlanta University in Atlanta, Georgia. Details are still coming in but here is everything we know.

WSB-TV reports the shooting happened around 10:30 p.m. at a block party “at the intersection of James P. Brawley Drive southwest and Beckwith Street southwest.” The location is reportedly the steps of a library, which is used by students at Clark Atlanta University, Spelman and Morehouse.

Allegedly, four female students were shot and their ages range from 17 to 19. One person was shot in the chest, another in the leg and bullets allegedly grazed two others. They are reportedly in stable condition at Grady Memorial Hospital. Thankfully, the injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Below is an alleged video of the aftermath of the shooting:

Smh RT @CultureCentral_: Smh this is OUTRAGEOUS! Someone has shot up the crowd of a block party between Spelman, Morehouse, and Clark Atlanta University with an automatic gun. At least two have been shot and more injured. This is America in 2019… pic.twitter.com/sVLGi9XNJB — S dot (@Shawn06798369) August 21, 2019

Atlanta Police Capt. William Rucker said, “It appears there were two separate groups that were targeting each other and the students in the crossfire.”

According to 11 Alive, Alex Philpot, a Clark Atlanta who was was in his dorm room when he heard the gunshots, said, “The first thing I heard was the gunshots. We were just in here playing the video game and we heard some gunshots go off, about five or six. We got up and looked out the window and we saw everybody running in the opposite direction.”

He continued, “At first we really didn’t believe it, but then it was like, ‘those are really gunshots.'”We saw them cart off some lady in an ambulance.”

Watch the news clip below:

There has been outrage on social media that more people aren’t covering the story. One user wrote, “Am I tripping or just missing something? Why haven’t any major news outlets reported about the shooting pertaining 3 HBCU’s, Morehouse, Spelman and Clark Atlanta University. Praying hard for all my brothers & sisters that were affected by this. Lord please protect and cover them.”

https://twitter.com/MelaninChronic2/status/1164040688721416193?s=20

Investigators are hoping surveillance footage will help them identify the shooter.

Classes are reportedly scheduled to start today.

Our condolences go out to everyone affected by this tragedy.

