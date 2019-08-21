Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Calls Jay-Z ‘Cold-Blooded’ For His NFL Deal

Jay-Z is still getting hit hard for his partnership with the NFL. Colin Kaepernick hasn’t directly addressed Jay but his lawyer is now sounding off and holding nothing back.
According to ABC, Kaep’s lawyer Mark Geragos said in a phone interview said the deal was “cold-blooded.” He also said, “This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line.”
Geragos added, “I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL.”
In another addition to the story, Funkmaster Flex said that Jermaine Dupri told Jay to not work with the NFL, see the post below.
This subject matter has been weighing on me for a sec… I’ve spoken to Jermaine, Fat Joe, Nessa, Pio and TT…. My opinion is probably not what the people I have relationships want to hear but it’s bothering me so I need to discuss… Colin has taken an incredible unselfish stand for bringing light to social injustice that will never be duplicated… and even though his settlement was under 10million for him and Eric (Which covered mostly lawyer fees) I’m not 1,000 percently ok that Colin excepted the deal because it feels that since the deal Colin hasn’t been as aggressive as he once was… I know I’ve been 1,000 percent better with Rocnation as of late so I hope I can be honest and continue our positive relationship… We are never past kneeling… the “fear of the Kneeling” is what pushed the NFL to get more aggressive with unlawful tactics (hence is why they settled with Colin) To dismiss his efforts in front of the NFL Commissioner (the one who spearheaded the Colin corruption was an extreme slap in the face!) Jayz In our world is our “Michael Jordan” decided by the people who respect/cherish his accomplishments. Watching that Commissioner’s body language and feeling his desperation to open the Season with the “STRONGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN POSSIBLE WITH CREDIBILITY” was obvious! If Jayz saw what we all saw in the press conference and feels working from the inside while being paid and receiving a “stake” in a team is the answer and can spearhead social justice from the inside he is our HERO for life!!!! BUT if he and the air personalities/social media influencers that Rocknation manages or wants to be managed by them have spun the “believe in Jayz… give him a chance” campaign to line pockets… this will be remembered and NOT swept under the rug in a few months! TRUST! Time will tell!#JustMyOpinion
In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”
Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.
Eric Reid blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”
He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”
On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”
Jay has also been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more. Many have accused the rapper of selling out, especially since he once wore his jersey and allegedly told Travis Scott not to perform at the Superbowl.
