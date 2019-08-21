Colin Kaepernick’s Lawyer Calls Jay-Z ‘Cold-Blooded’ For His NFL Deal

Jay-Z is still getting hit hard for his partnership with the NFL. Colin Kaepernick hasn’t directly addressed Jay but his lawyer is now sounding off and holding nothing back.

According to ABC, Kaep’s lawyer Mark Geragos said in a phone interview said the deal was “cold-blooded.” He also said, “This deal between Jay-Z and the NFL crosses the intellectual picket line.”

Geragos added, “I can confirm to you that the deal was already done prior to any conversation that [Kaepernick] had with Jay-Z and he certainly didn’t have any conversations with the NFL.”

In another addition to the story, Funkmaster Flex said that Jermaine Dupri told Jay to not work with the NFL, see the post below.

In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

Eric Reid blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

He also said, “He’s capitalized on this situation. Nobody to my knowledge talked about social justice before Colin started protesting. That was not a topic of the NFL off the field. For Jay-Z to come in and partner to address social justice, do it behind Colin’s back, get paid to do it … I don’t have words.”

On Wednesday, Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

Jay has also been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. Cornell W. Brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more. Many have accused the rapper of selling out, especially since he once wore his jersey and allegedly told Travis Scott not to perform at the Superbowl.

