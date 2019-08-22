Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Told Him To Not Work With The NFL And Funkmaster Flex Claps Back

The saga of the Jay-Z and the NFL drama continues. Funkmaster Flex recently spoke out and “confirmed” that Jermaine Dupri told the DJ that Jay told him to not work with the NFL. Now, Jermaine Dupri is denying this confirmation.
Talking to Big Tigger on Atlanta’s V-103’s Dupri said, “He and I never had a conversation where he told me, ‘don’t do what you’re doing.’ What our conversation was… ‘you know what side I’m on, I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was.” See below:
As for Funkmaster Flex’s confirmation and “captial letters on Twitters,” Dupri explained he and Jay spoke and people “run with that.”
Funkmaster Flex quickly addressed Jermaine on Instagram with, “I love you Jermaine for life! NFL / ROCNATION applying that pressure for YOU to backpedal!”
In case you missed it, Funkmaster Flex said that Jermaine Dupri told Jay to not work with the NFL, see the original post below.
This subject matter has been weighing on me for a sec… I’ve spoken to Jermaine, Fat Joe, Nessa, Pio and TT…. My opinion is probably not what the people I have relationships want to hear but it’s bothering me so I need to discuss… Colin has taken an incredible unselfish stand for bringing light to social injustice that will never be duplicated… and even though his settlement was under 10million for him and Eric (Which covered mostly lawyer fees) I’m not 1,000 percently ok that Colin excepted the deal because it feels that since the deal Colin hasn’t been as aggressive as he once was… I know I’ve been 1,000 percent better with Rocnation as of late so I hope I can be honest and continue our positive relationship… We are never past kneeling… the “fear of the Kneeling” is what pushed the NFL to get more aggressive with unlawful tactics (hence is why they settled with Colin) To dismiss his efforts in front of the NFL Commissioner (the one who spearheaded the Colin corruption was an extreme slap in the face!) Jayz In our world is our “Michael Jordan” decided by the people who respect/cherish his accomplishments. Watching that Commissioner’s body language and feeling his desperation to open the Season with the “STRONGEST AFRICAN AMERICAN POSSIBLE WITH CREDIBILITY” was obvious! If Jayz saw what we all saw in the press conference and feels working from the inside while being paid and receiving a “stake” in a team is the answer and can spearhead social justice from the inside he is our HERO for life!!!! BUT if he and the air personalities/social media influencers that Rocknation manages or wants to be managed by them have spun the “believe in Jayz… give him a chance” campaign to line pockets… this will be remembered and NOT swept under the rug in a few months! TRUST! Time will tell!#JustMyOpinion
The drama began last week when Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.
Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.
August 14,Colin Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”
See the post below:
