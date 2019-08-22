Jermaine Dupri Denies Jay-Z Told Him To Not Work With The NFL And Funkmaster Flex Claps Back

The saga of the Jay-Z and the NFL drama continues. Funkmaster Flex recently spoke out and “confirmed” that Jermaine Dupri told the DJ that Jay told him to not work with the NFL. Now, Jermaine Dupri is denying this confirmation.

Talking to Big Tigger on Atlanta’s V-103’s Dupri said, “He and I never had a conversation where he told me, ‘don’t do what you’re doing.’ What our conversation was… ‘you know what side I’m on, I understand what you’re doing.’ That’s what the conversation was.” See below:

As for Funkmaster Flex’s confirmation and “captial letters on Twitters,” Dupri explained he and Jay spoke and people “run with that.”

Funkmaster Flex quickly addressed Jermaine on Instagram with, “I love you Jermaine for life! NFL / ROCNATION applying that pressure for YOU to backpedal!”

In case you missed it, Funkmaster Flex said that Jermaine Dupri told Jay to not work with the NFL, see the original post below.

The drama began last week when Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.

Now it is being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

August 14,Colin Kaepernick marked the third year of his kneeling protest during the playing of the national anthem with a social media post of his own saying in no uncertain terms that he would continue “to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement!”

See the post below:

Today marks the three year anniversary of the first time I protested systemic oppression. I continue to work and stand with the people in our fight for liberation, despite those who are trying to erase the movement! The movement has always lived with the people! ✊🏾 🎥: @REL pic.twitter.com/TAqumRfjbi — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) August 14, 2019

