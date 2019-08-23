A$AP Rocky Reportedly Ignoring Trump’s Demand For A Public Thank You, And We Are Here For It

Earlier this month, a Swedish court found A$AP Rocky guilty of assault. However, the 30-year-old rapper did not have to go back to jail. Instead, according to NBC News, he “was handed a conditional sentence after the court found that the assault was not ‘of such a serious nature’ as to warrant more time behind bars.”

However, the Trump administration wants all the credit and they are allegedly fuming that Rocky didn’t thank him publicly.

According to Yahoo, the White House wanted Rocky to thank him in hopes of helping to “bolster Trump’s image among African-Americans.” Rocky was not here for it.

Anti-Black Pastor Darrell Scott — who one said Trump will be our most “pro Black president” claims to have some involvement in Rocky’s freedom. He allegedly worked with a self-proclaimed fixer named Hassan Muhammad and Rocky’s manager Ehmann. Scott said, “The White House didn’t ask for anything. There were no conditions attached, but my condition and Kareem’s condition was that all I’m asking for you guys to do is say thank you.”

According to Scott, Ehmann said, “If a serial killer gets Rocky out of jail, I would have no problem saying thank you to the serial killer.”

Scott claims Ehmann and Rocky’s team kept dodging him, “When they got Ehmann on the phone, Scott said the rapper’s manager ‘started making all these excuses’ about Rocky needing time to travel and ‘rest.’ Scott said he told Ehmann, ‘I hope you guys aren’t going back on what you said you were going to do.'”

Ehmann and Rocky’s team did not respond to a request for comment from Yahoo.

This is the first time it is being reported that Scott had anything to do with the rappers’ release. Originally, it was being reported that Kim Kardashian was communicating with Jared Kushner who then spoke to Trump.

It’s not clear if the U.S. had anything to do with Rocky’s release.

The U.S. previously threatened Sweden with “negative consequences” if the rapper wasn’t released from jail, NBC News reported earlier this month. “The government of the United States of America wants to resolve this case as soon as possible to avoid potentially negative consequences to the U.S.-Swedish bilateral relationship,” the U.S. special presidential envoy for hostage affairs wrote to Swedish prosecutors.

Sweden’s prosecutor-general, Petra Lundh, denied the demand.

“No other prosecutor, not even I, may interfere with a specific case or try to affect the prosecutor responsible,” Lundh responded in a letter.

According to a local media outlet in Sweden, prosecutor Daniel Suneson claimed police have the entire video of the incident and that it was not in self-defense as the rapper claimed. There was surveillance footage from a restaurant that allegedly contradicts what Rocky posted on social media. You can watch the video, here.

Rocky had been on a European tour when the fight broke out with local media blaming the rapper. The very next day TMZ published the video of the fight, which purportedly showed Rocky and two people in his entourage fighting against one other person. It also showed several men accused of Rocky and his crew of breaking a pair of headphones.

#asapRocky gets into a fight with drunk hecklers while in #sweden 🥊 pic.twitter.com/srTmaGpu4j — 100MOB Promotions (@100mob_promo) July 5, 2019

Another video appeared to show Rocky trying to make peace before the fight started.

That led to Rocky posting videos to his Instagram account claiming he was “INNOCENT.”

Welcome back home, Rocky.

