Paris Dennard Whines He Was Lynched Because His Sexual Harassment Case Went Public

Paris Dennard is still mad that CNN gave him the boot after the Washington Post dropped an explosive story that he allegedly got fired from Arizona State University for sexual harassment in 2014. Clearly missing that CNN check he is now on conservative outlets babbling that is being lynched.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

While talking to the demons at The Daily Caller, Dennard said, “They’re literally out for blood, they’re out to destroy, they don’t want you to prosper, they don’t want you to earn a living, they want to systematically destroy you, and everything about you.”

He also whined that he was being “lynched.”

Watch below, if you can stomach it.

He is also suing the Arizona Board of Regents for $10 million dollars for allegedly “leaking” his sexual harassment case to the press. His lawyer said in a statement, “It is difficult to overstate the harm this improper disclosure of confidential information has caused Mr. Dennard, especially when ASU determined that he never violated the University’s stringent anti-harassment rules. We have alleged that this disclosure was done intentionally and maliciously.”

In case you missed it, back in August, it was reported that Dennard got the pink slip from Arizona State University. According to the Post, in one incident he told a recent graduate he wanted to have sex with her and “pretended to unzip his pants in her presence, tried to get her to sit on his lap, and made masturbatory gestures.” In a report from 2014, Dennard didn’t deny the accusation but said it was just a joke — sounds like he was defending deplorable behavior even before Trump.

Another woman in the report said Dennard touched her “neck with his tongue” and “came up behind EMPLOYEE 1 during another [McCain Institute] event and whispered in her ear that he wanted to ‘f—’ her.” The report claims he admitted to this inappropriate behavior.

Dennard was placed on administrative leave in the fall of 2014 and was “involuntarily separated” from the university in early 2015.

In response to the report, Dennard told the Post, he “was led to believe” the report was “sealed and proprietary.” He also added, “I cannot comment on items I have never seen regarding allegations I still believe to be false. This is sadly another politically motivated attempt to besmirch my character, and shame me into silence for my support of President Trump and the GOP.”

The university said Dennard did not violate employee harassment policies but he did violate employee conduct rules and displayed a lack of professional.

Dennard was fired from CNN and continued his legacy of being the most embarrassing Republican on the planet. However, it’s a tough fight when you have Candace ‘The NRA Protected Black People From The KKK’ Owens.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance