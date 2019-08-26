April Ryan Explains Bodyguard Throwing Journalist Out Of Speaking Event

Earlier this month, a journalist named Charlie Kratovil with the New Brunswick Today editor was removed from he New Jersey Parent Summit where April Ryan was speaking. He was allegedly removed and accused April Ryan’s bodyguard of assaulting him. Now Ryan is speaking out for the first time about the August 3 incident.

Speaking to Brian Stelter’s “Reliable Sources” Sunday morning, Ryan explained, “Anyone who knows me knows that I’m the first person who wants to get a story out… The only reason I’ve been quiet is because a threat of lawsuit. But here’s the thing: This is not about suppressing the press. My body of work stands for me.”

She also said she did not order her bodyguard Joel Morris, who no longer works for her, to remove Kratovil, “I did not order anyone to do anything.”

In the video that went viral, Ryan explained, “At that moment, what you saw was my then-bodyguard, who was concerned with my safety, come to me and say, ‘Stop talking.’ They [Morris and Kratovil] were about 100-feet away from me, I didn’t know what was going on or what was being said.”

She added, “This was a private event for a non-profit organization in New Brunswick in New Jersey. Our contract stated that if someone wanted to come and film or if they wanted to interview me, they had to ask for permission. There was no request for permission and permission was not granted. Now, if they would have asked for permission, it would have been granted. And the reason why I do this, one — it’s standard in the industry. And two, I don’t want my words twisted.”

Ryan added, “That kind of thing can charge that atmosphere to create hate against me and death threats.”

She was asked if she regretted Morris’ actions saying yes and “I believe in my humble opinion — or I assume — he was concerned about my safety.”

Joel Morris was charged with assault. See Ryan’s interview below:

CNN political analyst @AprilDRyan breaks her silence after her former bodyguard allegedly assaulted a journalist attending one of her speaking events. “I did not order anyone to do anything,” Ryan says. pic.twitter.com/iLxYDeblZp — Reliable Sources (@ReliableSources) August 25, 2019

