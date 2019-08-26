South Sudanese-Australian Model Slams Fashion Magazine For Confusing Her With Other Black Model

South Sudanese-Australian model Adut Akech is slamming Australia’s WHO magazine for doing a story on her but using the image of another model.

Clearly, this is another example of people thinking all Black folks look alike.

See Also: Bill Cosby Sentenced To 3 To 10 Years In Prison For Sexual Assault Conviction

The 19-year-old wrote on her Instagram, “Last week @whomagazine (Australia) published a feature article about me. In the interview I spoke about how people view refugees and peoples attitude to colour in general. With the article they published a large photo saying it was me. But it was of another black girl.”

The other model was of Flavia Lazarus, 22, and they look absolutely nothing alike.

See Akech below:

See Lazarus below:

Akech continued, “This has upset me, has made me angry, it has made me feel very disrespected and to me is unacceptable and inexcusable under any circumstances. Not only do I personally feel insulted and disrespected but I feel like my entire race has been disrespected too and it is why I feel it is important that I address this issue. Whoever did this clearly the thought that was me in that picture and that’s not okay.”

She also said, “This is a big deal because of what I spoke about in my interview. By this happening I feel like it defeated the purpose of what I stand for and spoke about. It goes to show that people are very ignorant and narrowminded that they think every black girl or African people looks the same.

I feel as though this would’ve not happened to a white model.” See the full post below:

SEE ALSO:

Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes