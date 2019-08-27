Trying To Find A Popeyes Chicken Sandwich? There’s An App For That

Popeyes has been blowing up with their new chicken sandwich. However, many locations are running but thankfully, for many, there is a solution.

See Also: Was Justice Really Served? Civil Rights Attorneys React To Firing Of Eric Garner’s Killer 5 Years Later

Engadget.com reports, “The company’s mobile apps for Android and iOS promise push notifications that will let you know when the sandwich is once again available (for good, not just a limited time item), and hopefully beat everyone else to it.”

This is good news for those who need their chicken sandwich fix. TMZ reports Popeyes is “going to run out of chicken sandwiches in stores across the country this week … even though they thought they had enough to keep selling them through September.”

The sandwiches will be available as soon as possible.

On Aug. 12, Popeyes posted a tweet letting the world know that their new chicken sandwich was available nationwide. Black Twitter was among the first to share thoughts on the new menu item, which some called the best sandwich they ever had. That would seem to suggest that the more melanated segment of Twitter was among those users who helped give Popeyes $24 million in free advertising.

$23.25 million: Equivalent ad value in media mentions for “Popeye’s Chicken Sandwich” in first 11 days from Digital, Newsprint, Radio, TV and Social, according to @apexmarketing. pic.twitter.com/cXhfrtDnqY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) August 22, 2019

Though other fast food giants like Wendy’s, Shake Shack and the behemoth, Chick-Fil-A, tried to remind us that they, too, have chicken sandwiches, it was apparent that Popeyes chicken sandwich was king. As apparent proof, many patrons have reported long lines that go out of the door and drive-thru lines that spill out into the street. There have also been reports that some franchises ran out of chicken sandwiches to the dismay of customers eager to see what the hype is about.

This Popeyes mayhem was reminiscent of what happened in 2015 when a man posted a viral video praising Patti Labelle‘s sweet potato pies. Just in time for Thanksgiving, James Wright helped to introduce the world to Labelle’s pastries as he taste-tested one on YouTube in a video that has been viewed millions of times. Following the video, Walmart, which had been carrying the pies, quickly sold out of them while the pies received countless amounts of mentions on social media and news platforms.

SEE ALSO:

Michael Moore Begs Michelle Obama To Run For President: ‘She’s The One Person Who Could Crush Trump’

Black Twitter Remembers David Koch As Anti-Obama, Pro-Inequality Climate-Denier

An Open Letter To Rihanna: Please Reconsider Shaun King’s Diamond Ball Award