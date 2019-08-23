Black Twitter Remembers David Koch As Anti-Obama, Pro-Inequality Climate-Denier

The news on Friday morning that David Koch, one half of a politically powerful billionaire brother duo, had died, the response was initially tempered as it became the top trending topic on Twitter. But buried within some — but not most — of those reports was how much Koch and his brother, Charles, deeply resented the first African American president, denied the existence of climate change and knowingly worked to expand the widening wealth gap that has disproportionately affected Black people.

Republican donor David Koch is dead at 79 pic.twitter.com/ISZriQB9Dw — Rob Crilly (@robcrilly) August 23, 2019

More familiarly known as the Koch Brothers, the political donors used massive contributions to help fund elections and campaigns that arguably helped foster the anti-Barack Obama sentiment that helped fuel America to elect Donald Trump.

If not for the “Dark Money” David Koch spent buying politicians & judges, and rigging the system with #CitizensUnited, undemocratic #gerrymandering and racist #votersuppression laws, @realDonaldTrump would today be simply another washed-up reality star and bigoted internet troll. — The Daily Edge (@TheDailyEdge) August 23, 2019

David Koch, who died at the age of 79, had some very strong words and actions against a president who was successfully guiding the country through a crippling recession. He and his brother became renowned not just for “giving money to organizations fighting legislation related to climate change” but also for funding “opposition campaigns against so many Obama Administration policies—from health-care reform to the economic-stimulus program—that, in political circles, their ideological network is known as the Kochtopus,” the New Yorker wrote in 2010 while citing a report about the top ten air polluters in the United States.

David Koch was a villain. He and his brother worked consciously to further inequality and poverty with their greed and politicking. I won’t celebrate his death—but patronage of the arts, science, and medical research could never outweigh the damage he did. https://t.co/2us7IJ2lUb — Jamil Smith (@JamilSmith) August 23, 2019

Twitter users took note of all of the above and then some after news of David’s death broke Friday morning.

Seeing lots of headlines about David Koch's death referring to "billionaire", "industrialist" or "libertarian" Koch. Haven't seen any refer to him as "climate denier" Koch. But that'll be his long-term legacy: funding the effort to downplay an existential threat to all of us. — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) August 23, 2019

In 2011, David called Obama “the most radical president we’ve ever had as a nation” who had “done more damage to the free enterprise system and long-term prosperity than any president we’ve ever had” before going on to talk recklessly about the relationship Obama had with his dad.

David Koch’s tombstone. Here lies the man who hated Barack Obama and funded all the conspiracies theories about him and got rewarded handsomely with the largest #GOPTaxScam ever- May his soul rest in the broiler of Hell forever. — Chilal (@cwyyell) August 23, 2019

“His father was a hard core economic socialist in Kenya,” David told the Weekly Standard in 2011 using language that reinforced racist birtherism claims about the president. “Obama didn’t really interact with his father face-to-face very much, but was apparently from what I read a great admirer of his father’s points of view. So he had sort of antibusiness, anti-free enterprise influences affecting him almost all his life. It just shows you what a person with a silver tongue can achieve.”

David Koch is dead. I better not see any glowing tributes for a guy who funded climate change denial campaigns, and exacerbated wage inequality. — Samie T. Rex (@babaosamie) August 23, 2019

That same year, during an interview with New York magazine, David called Obama “a hardcore socialist” who is “scary to me.” David also tried to reduce Obama’s role in capturing Osama bin Laden despite photos showing the president calling the shots in the Situation Room. He said “all that Obama did was say ‘yea’ or ‘nay,’ we’re going to take him out or not. I don’t think he contributed much at all.”

David Koch did not just inherit the family business, but the family politics as well. His father was one of the founding members of the far-right John Birch Society in 1958, which put out this JFK flyer. David Koch funded the Tea Party after Obama was elected. #RightwingExtremism pic.twitter.com/WQFAez2Q7h — Deborah (@DebErupts) August 23, 2019

All of that likely prompted the Koch brothers to pledge $100 million dollars to beat Obama in the 2012 election which, of course, was won handily by the incumbent. That was followed by the brothers’ spokesperson issuing a statement replete with racially coded language about Obama “trying to intimidate into silence those who may disagree with them.”

David Koch legacy of destroying employee right, equal rights, fostering income inequality & manipulating our democratic process to favor minority rule will live on for a long time. His friend Judge Richard J Leon legacy will be the same #HitTheRoadJack pic.twitter.com/oamqqVigCQ — Lena Hardaway (@LENAHU) August 23, 2019

Despite all of that, Obama, every the classy president, in 2015 still honored the Koch brothers for their efforts on criminal justice reform that was widely criticized as a disingenuous effort on civil rights.

The world was made worse by David Koch. It is fitting that this predatory megalomaniac died as the Amazon continues to burn. He not only wanted to watch the world burn, he wanted to hold the match. Koch was intent on bolstering inequality & steering this planet toward oblivion. https://t.co/Zn0giIP6ho — Phill Dwight Morgan (@philldmorgan) August 23, 2019

Obama, a leading voice on climate change, has taken issue with the brothers’ steady denial of global warming and its very real consequences. “[Y]ou start seeing massive lobbying efforts backed by fossil fuel interests, or conservative think tanks, or the Koch brothers pushing for new laws to roll back renewable energy standards or prevent new clean energy businesses from succeeding — that’s a problem,” Obama said of Charles and David in 2015.

SEE ALSO:

An Open Letter To Rihanna: Please Reconsider Shaun King’s Diamond Ball Award

A$AP Rocky Reportedly Ignoring Trump’s Demand For A Public Thank You, And We Are Here For It