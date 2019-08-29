NeverForget: Obama’s Tan Suit Media Firestorm Was Five Years Ago This Week

The year was 2014. Back when we had president with class, grace and intelligence — and his biggest controversy was a tan suit.

When President Barack Obama (pictured) wore a tan suit while at a press conference to discuss the Ukraine and Islamic State, the right went crazy! They wanted conservative navy or charcoal gray suits and he was deemed unpresidential.

As soon as the President took the podium, folks in Twitterverse literally had a meltdown over his more summery fashion pick that was referred to as Obama’s “tanghazi.” During Obama’s speech there were roughly 6,000 tweets about his choice of suit, and within 24 hours, Twitter exploded with more than 14,000 comments about it according to Topsy, a social media analytics firm.

There were even been numerous spoof accounts set up as a result of the tan suit, including @BarackTanSuit, @ObamaTanSuit and @Obamas_Tan_Suit.

“(Obama) looked like he was on his way to a party at the Hamptons.” This is the same wacko who has defended Trump’s idiotic idea to buy Greenland Fox News’ Lou Dobbs called Obama “un-presidential” and said he was sending hidden message to our enemies. This is the same person who insists Trump isn’t racist Watch Trevor Noah’s summary below: Well, Obama’s reaction to the controversy wasn’t to rant out Twitter or insult people. He never responded. The t hen-press secretary Josh Earnest told reporters, “The President stands squarely behind the decision he made yesterday to wear his summer suit at yesterday’s news conference.” New York Rep. Peter King said on CNN at the time,

Yesterday, Twitter reflected on the controversy. Chairman of the House Democratic Caucus Hakeem Jeffries wrote, “President Obama spent 8 yrs in the White House. No indictments/No convictions/No corruption. But 5 years ago today he wore a tan suit. Republican sycophants who regularly excuse Trump’s corrupt behavior went nuts. These people have ZERO CREDIBILITY.”