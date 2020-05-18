Too Easy: Trump Called Obama The Most ‘Corrupt And Incompetent’ President And Twitter Was Fully Prepared With Clapbacks

Donald Trump is once agin preoccupying his time with someone who isn’t even in office anymore. After former President Barack Obama gave two virtual commencement speeches on Saturday, Trump hopped on Twitter to once again continue his anti-Obama propaganda. Folks on Twitter were fully prepared to put him in check.

Obama gave two commencement speeches over the weekend — one to graduating seniors at 74 historically Black colleges and universities in the U.S. and another to graduating high school seniors nationwide, which was broadcast on major TV networks. Obama didn’t utter Trump’s name once during his speeches, however, parts of his message could easily be interpreted as criticism against Trump, especially with how he’s handing the coronavirus pandemic.

“More than anything, this pandemic has fully, finally torn back the curtain on the idea that so many of the folks in charge know what they’re doing,” Obama said to college graduates. “A lot of them aren’t even pretending to be in charge.” He told the high school graduates: “Do what you think is right. Doing what feels good, what’s convenient, what’s easy — that’s how little kids think. Unfortunately, a lot of so-called grown-ups, including some with fancy titles and important jobs, still think that way — which is why things are so screwed up.”

Trump initially said that he hadn’t watched the graduation addresses, which were widely replayed on TV and Twitter. However, he apparently heard something because he talked about Obama on Sunday telling reporters, “Look, he was an incompetent president, that’s all I can say. Grossly incompetent.”

Trump didn’t stop here either. The current man in the White House resorted to his usual Twitter fingers, writing on Sunday “The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!!”

The Obama Administration is turning out to be one of the most corrupt and incompetent in U.S. history. Remember, he and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 17, 2020

Trump has been raging a campaign against Obama for the past week, conveniently as we move closer to election time and as he continues to face criticism for his handling of the coronavirus.

According to the Pittsburg Post-Gazette, the death toll for the pandemic is set to rise above a unfathomable 100,000 by the Memorial Day holiday. A disproportionate number of these deaths have been Black people.

Instead of owning up to the major faults of his slow-moving administration, Trump directed attention to an “Obamagate” theory. He claims that Obama and former vice president Joe Biden had knowledge of an FBI investigation into Michael Flynn, who pleaded guilty to lying about conversations with a Russian envoy.

Attorney General William Barr tried to drop the case against Flynn irregardless of his guilty plea. However, a federal judge handling the case hasn’t agreed to such an action, which means the fired National Security Administration chief might still be sentenced.

Trump called the probe “the greatest political hoax in history,” in a Fox News interview with Maria Bartiromo. “This was all Obama. This was all Biden. These people were corrupt. The whole thing was corrupt, and we caught them,” Trump said. It should be noted that Obama did warn Trump about Flynn, according to a 2017 report, but Trump still hired him anyways before he was let go.

Trump argued in a tweet that Obama and Biden’s so-called misdeed helped him become president. “Remember, (Obama) and Sleepy Joe are the reasons I am in the White House!!!” Trump tweeted.

Trump has also blamed Obama for the current spread of the coronavirus, arguing that the previous administration’s pandemic plan was inadequate and that Obama didn’t leave enough medical equipment in stockpiles.

Remember Trump is the same man who shut down or defunded multiple government agencies geared to handle pandemics.

Many people were completely over his bashing of Obama per usual, and responded with some adequate trolling. Check out a few highlights below.