Mother Of 2 Of Malik Yoba’s Children Speaks Out After He Said He’s Attracted To Trans Women

Malik Yoba went viral last week when he revealed he was attracted to trans women. And while he did receive some support for his honesty, the mother of two of his children had some words for the former “Empire” actor over his controversial social media post.

Yoba posted an Instagram video on Monday thanking people for supporting him, prompting Terry Vega, whose IG name is @terry1andonly, to leave a comment. “As the mother of our two beautiful children you already know how my support for you has always been unconditional,” she wrote.

She then went on to confirm he is in a “trans relationship” before slamming him for not talking to their children about the revelation about his sexuality.

“I expressed that 2 months ago to you when I became aware of your current trans relationship,” she continued in her comment. “Why did you NOT have a conversation with our children and wait till last night to text our 1st born with this info. Yet you were preparing your Public months ago on IG! Our children support you and keep so much a secret of what really goes down with our family dynamic. I asked to meet you over a month ago and you have yet to make time. So here I am !! If you know better then do better! Family is first over ALL.”

If there was any doubt she is the mother of his children, Yoba commented on a Mother’s Day post of Vega’s back in May with hashtag, “#grateful.”

On Aug. 26, Yoba posted a video of 20-year-old Maurice Willoughby being teased for his relationship with his transgender girlfriend Faith Palmer. Originally, it was reported that Willoughby killed himself on Aug. 20 because of that bullying but Palmer explained on Facebook he was struggling with drugs.

Yoba’s post, in support of Willoughby, declared that he, too, is attracted to both trans and cisgender women.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up,” Yoba wrote. “It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live ones truth! As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted.”

Since then, a trans woman named Mariah Lopez Ebony accused him of having sex with her when she was an underage sex worker years ago.

