Malik Yoba Speaks Out On Trans Woman Accusing Him Of Paying Her For Sex When She Was A Teen

Shortly after Malik Yoba publicly said he was attracted to trans women, a trans woman posted claims on Facebook that he paid he for sex 20 years ago when she was a minor. The former “Empire” actor is now addressing the accusations.

In a rap on his Instagram, the 51-year-old said, “How quickly people love to spread news with no proof of child abuse. You confused I see you. You choose to try to make me lose but I can’t… You can’t win when you live in sin.”

After the rap, he started, “A lot of nonsense is floating around town the last few days. I’m like, ‘What am I going to say about all this?’ I’m not going to defend myself. Im’a dig deep. Im’a lean into my creativity. Im’a lean into the purpose and the purpose is the service. It’s all it’s about. Love.” Watch below:

“NYs Child Sex Abuse law means Malik will have to face the music. Sorry to burst a lot of folks bubbles,” Mariah Lopez Ebony wrote in a Facebook post on Sunday. Without offering proof of the claims, the post promptly went viral and has been shared hundreds of times.

On Aug. 26, Yoba posted a video of 20-year-old Maurice Willoughby being teased for his relationship with his transgender girlfriend Faith Palmer. Willoughby killed himself on Aug. 20 because of that bullying. Palmer revealed he had also threatened to kill her, as well, but she left his home before she was harmed. Yoba’s post, which criticized the men in the video and others who attempt to humiliate Black men over sexual orientation, also declared that he, too, is attracted to both trans and cisgender women.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up,” Yoba wrote. “It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live ones truth! As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted.”

A week later, a trans woman named Mariah Lopez Ebony posted on Facebook, “His admission to being sexually attracted to Trans women, is bound to open a Pandora’s box for him; not because the women are Trans, But because many of the Trans women he engaged in sexual exploration and exploitation with on 14th Street, Times Square and elsewhere, were minors. Including myself,” she wrote.

Ebony insisted Yoba would drive around New York City’s Meatpacking district looking for sex workers who were Black trans girls. She said she remembered the day she found out he was interested in her.

“You always remember celebrity clients. It’s like time slows down. You remember every detail, Blood pounding. He was cute, and polite, don’t get me wrong. But I’m sure he knew what he was doing, was Wrong…..” She recalled. “What Malik paid me to do, as a 13 and 16 year old, wasn’t love. His ignoring that I was clearly a child prostitute, wasn’t love.”

Ebony went on to allege that the actor begged for unprotected sex and was sure she was not the only underage sex worker he had been with.

