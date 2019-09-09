Former ‘RHOA’ Star Claudia Jordan Slammed For Questions About Trans People And Surgery

Claudia Jordan recently interviewed Malik Yoba after he publicly said he was attracted to trans women. After the interview, which she appeared to do no research for, she is now asking some bizarre questions about trans people and their genitals.

See Also: Watch: Hotel Employees Show There’s No Way Kenneka Jenkins Locked Herself In Freezer

Jordan wrote on her social media, “If ‘she’ has breasts and a penis- is that a trans woman or a man with breasts? Or do they not become trans until having full gender reassignment surgery? It’s confusing and there’s NOTHING wrong with asking questions.”

She also added, “People should be allowed to agree/disagree. Embrace or not-AS long as they keep it respectful and non violent. That is NOT the answer. I’m glad this interview is generating conversation though.”

“Pose” actress, who is also transgender, Indya Moore responded to her via Twitter, “Hi @claudiajordan can you shift your focus from beneath our clothes and underwear to the fact that 18 black trans women have been murdered this far. The latest a 17 year old girl Bailey Reeves? Why aren’t your questions around how you can assist in protecting black trans women?”

Hi @claudiajordan can you shift your focus from beneath our clothes and underwear to the fact that 18 black trans women have been murdered this far. The latest a 17 year old girl Bailey Reeves? Why aren't your questions around how you can assist in protecting black trans women? pic.twitter.com/SsCtnTnxJi — IAM (@IndyaMoore) September 7, 2019

To be transgender, it means you are not the gender you are assigned at birth, which means it has nothing to do with genitals. If Jordan would have done mild research for her interview, she would know “gender is between your ears, not between your legs,” as Cher‘s transgender son Chaz Bono has said.

Over the years, Laverne Cox has shut down questions about surgery. In 2014, she famously told Katie Couric, “The preoccupation with transition and surgery objectifies trans people. And then we don’t get to really deal with the real lived experiences. The reality of trans people’s lives is that so often we are targets of violence. We experience discrimination disproportionately to the rest of the community. Our unemployment rate is twice the national average; if you are a trans person of color, that rate is four times the national average. The homicide rate is highest among trans women. If we focus on transition, we don’t actually get to talk about those things.”

As for Yoba, on Aug. 26, he posted a video of 20-year-old Maurice Willoughby being teased for his relationship with his transgender girlfriend Faith Palmer. Willoughby killed himself on Aug. 20 because of that bullying. Palmer revealed he had also threatened to kill her, as well, but she left his home before she was harmed. Yoba’s post, which criticized the men in the video and others who attempt to humiliate Black men over sexual orientation, also declared that he, too, is attracted to both trans and cisgender women.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up,” Yoba wrote. “It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live ones truth! As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted.”

Yoba is scheduled to speak at the National Trans Visibility March in Washington on September 28.

SEE ALSO:

Everything We Know About Kevin Hart’s ‘Major’ Car Crash Into A 10-Foot Ditch

Officials Finally Identify Odessa Shooter As Seth Aaron Ator