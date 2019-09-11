Lil Nas X Speaks Out On Kevin Hart Being Blasted For Their Exchange On Him Coming Out

Kevin Hart went viral last for an exchange with Lil Nas X on HBO’s “The Shop.” Many people slammed the 40-year-old comedian for appearing to dismiss the 20-year-old rapper being his authentic self. However, Lil Nas X is now speaking out.

While speaking with DJ Scream and Moran Tha Man for Hoodrich Radio!, Nas said, “No, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart. I mean, like, a lot of situations like that, I just…I don’t try to get into that.”

He continued, “I don’t try to get into these situations ’cause online I’m just here to be funny and laugh and [entertain.] I’m not tryin’ to get into…I’m not trying to put nothin’ in. I’m not tryin’ to say anything because when you say anything your words get twisted and you have to say something about that, and you have to say something about that. It’s just on and on, so I don’t even try to get into anything really. But no, I’m not mad at Kevin Hart.”

In case you missed it, on HBO’s “The Shop, Paul Rivera asks Lil Nas X, “With all that early success, you felt it was important to make an announcement?”

Kevin Hart added, “He said he was gay, so what?”

Rivera pushed further and said, “It’s not about who cares – that’s actually my question.”

Nas says, “It’s not like being forced, it’s just that growing up (I’m meant to) hate this shit.” referring to being gay.

Hart jumps in and says “Hate what? Why?” acting as if homophobia doesn’t exist.

Lil Nas X continued, “Homosexuality, gay people. Come on now, if you’re really from the hood, you know. For me – the ‘cool dude with the song’ – on top of everything to say this. Any other time I’m doing this for attention in my eyes, but if you’re doing this while you’re at the top, you know it’s for real, and it’s showing that it doesn’t really matter.”

Watch below:

.@lilnasx speaks the truth about his choice to come out while at the top. More of The Shop on @HBO now! pic.twitter.com/wETNaPUU5t — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 4, 2019

Hart got into some controversy earlier this year after homophobic tweets surfaced when he was scheduled to host the Oscars. Back in 2011, Hart wrote on Twitter, “Yo if my son comes home & try’s 2 play with my daughters doll house I’m going 2 break it over his head & say n my voice ‘stop that’s gay.’” Another tweet said Damon Wayans’ avatar looked like “a gay bill board for AIDS.”

Hart refused to apologize—twice—after the tweets surfaced because he claimed it was already “addressed” years ago. He said on social media, “I chose to pass on the apology. The reason why I passed is I’ve addressed this several times… I’ve said where the rights and wrongs were. I’ve said who I am now versus who I was then. I’ve done it. I’m not going to continue to go back. We feed on Internet trolls and we reward them. I’m not going to do it. I’m going to stand my ground. Regardless Academy, I’m thankful for the opportunity. If it goes away, no harm, no foul.”

Then, after announcing he was stepping down from hosting the Oscars, he finally apologized.

