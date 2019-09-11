Five Takeaways From Malik Yoba’s Interview On ‘The Breakfast Club’

Malik Yoba has been in the news ever since he came forward to say he was attracted to trans women. This morning, he sat down for an interview with “The Breakfast Club.”

Activists Carmen Carrera, David Johns and Nala Simone joined Yoba for an hour interview that covered a range issues — however, no one asked him about being accused of sexual assault by Mariah Lopez Ebony.

Nonetheless, there were some reveals.

1. When asked about the mother of two of his children, Terry Vega, accusing him of going public before talking to his children, Yoba said, “That is not true. This is what I am saying about Black folk on social media. There was nothing to tell. Tell what?”

Charlamagne responded with, “I think the mother of children is the one who put that out there.”

“Who? Who is that?” Yoba replied.

“Was it the mother of children? I don’t know her name.” Charlamagne said.

“I don’t know her either. I have no idea why or what that was about.”

In case you missed it, Terry Vega, whose IG name is @terry1andonly, left comment on his IG page that read, “As the mother of our two beautiful children you already know how my support for you has always been unconditional.”

She then went on to confirm he is in a “trans relationship” before slamming him for not talking to their children about the revelation.

“I expressed that 2 months ago to you when I became aware of your current trans relationship,” she continued in her comment. “Why did you NOT have a conversation with our children and wait till last night to text our 1st born with this info. Yet you were preparing your Public months ago on IG! Our children support you and keep so much a secret of what really goes down with our family dynamic. I asked to meet you over a month ago and you have yet to make time. So here I am !! If you know better then do better! Family is first over ALL.”

See the screenshot below.

If there was any doubt she is the mother of his children, Yoba commented on a Mother’s Day post of Vega’s back in May with hashtag, “#grateful.”

2. Malik Yoba also says he feels free, “I feel like the freest n*gga in America. That was the one secret in my life — the one, that was it. No other shady nonsense, that was it.”

He also added, “When you walk among your own people and you know that they have a question about your integrity and everyone’s giving you the side-eye, the people that used to give you the love, that’s a very interesting feeling. One of things that I’ve learned in my own public persecution and vilification is thay no matter how bad it was for me, it ain’t as bad as it is for ya’ll [transgender people].

3. Yoba also called out his fraternity Phi Beta Sigma for kicking him out, “My former fraternity, Phi Beta Sigma, we had an executive director that was murdered. He was gay, he was running for public office in Louisiana — because we don’t have a culture, even within an organization like Phi Beta Sigma, you have a gay leader that has to then go live in the shadows, make poor choices based on that and he was murdered. No one stepped up as brothers. As I’ve gone through my storm recently, those brothers didn’t step up for me, they stepped away.”

According to a memo obtained by NewsOne, Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc., Yoba was removed from his position as spokesman for the Sigma Beta Club program, which is focused on providing mentorship to “pre-teen and teen-aged males” through social, cultural and educational enrichment. He was an honorary member of the historic Black fraternity and named the spokesperson earlier this year.

The memo, dated Sept. 5, was sent out to fraternity members on and said the organization’s decision to remove Yoba came after allegations were made against him by Mariah Lopez Ebony, a trans woman who claimed the actor paid her for sex when she was underage. Other women have also shared similar stories.

“Those reports allege that Yoba had been previously involved in an inappropriate relationship 20 years ago, allegations that Brother Yoba denies,” the memo said. “This is a serious issue and the allegation is inconsistent with, and a distraction to, the focus of the Sigma Beta Club. To safeguard the reputation of the program and Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity Inc., the National Sigma Beta Club Foundation, in consultation with Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity’s leadership, has determined it to be in the best interest of all concerned that Brother Malik Yoba no longer serve as the National Spokesperson for the Sigma Beta Club program.”

4. He also had some harsh words for Black media and Black social media, “They put some salt on it. People put some dirt on my name, which I was expecting.”

5. Yoba also revealed he is planning to big the stories of trans people to life, “I’m in the storytelling business so you know what my next job is. We are getting busy right now. Raising money, right now, to tell these stories because it’s important.”

Watch the full interview below:

On Aug. 26, Yoba posted a video of 20-year-old Maurice Willoughby being teased for his relationship with his transgender girlfriend Faith Palmer. Originally, it was reported that Willoughby killed himself on Aug. 20 because of that bullying but Palmer explained on Facebook he was struggling with drugs.

Yoba’s post, in support of Willoughby, declared that he, too, is attracted to both trans and cisgender women.

“I love ALL women AND count MYSELF among those that find themselves trans attracted and I too have felt the self imposed shame that comes with that truth but it’s time to speak up,” Yoba wrote. “It is NOT about GENITALIA OR SEX but about attraction to the soul and humanity of an individual and often the beauty that is in the courage and conviction to live ones truth! As a self identified cis heterosexual man I too am learning what it means to be trans attracted.”

