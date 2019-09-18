Ed Buck Finally Arrested After A Third Man Overdoes In His Home

Ed Buck has finally been arrested. Two Black men died in his West Hollywood, California, home within 18 months and another unidentified 37-year-old man overdosed on Sept. 11. However, the 65-year-old has only been arrested on drug charges.

See Also: Second Black Man Dies In Democratic Donor’s Home

ABC reports, Buck has been charged with one felony count each of battery causing serious injury, administering methamphetamine and maintaining a drug house. A bail motion from the Los Angeles district attorney’s office says Buck is “a violent, dangerous sexual predator. He mainly preys on men made vulnerable by addition and homelessness.” According to the documents, Buck administered “dangerously large doses of narcotics to his victims” and is “a predator with no regard for human life.” He is only facing a possible maximum sentence of five years and eight months in state prison.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Jackie Lacey, who is a Black woman, has been slammed for not charging Buck earlier. Activist Jasmyne Cannick has been at the forefront of this story and demanding justice.

See the video below of Buck in a police car:

LaTisha Nixon, the mother of one of Buck’s victims, Gemmel Moore, is suing Buck and Lacey Attorney “for their violation of Gemmel Moore’s civil rights in their race-based refusal to prosecute Ed Buck, which ultimately resulted in the Jan. 7, 2019 death of Timothy Dean under almost identical circumstances that should and could have been prevented,” according to a press release.

Gemmel Moore is the 26-year-old who was found dead in Buck’s home on July 27, 2017. It is alleged by Moore’s mother that Buck “injected her son with a lethal dose of crystal methamphetamine,” CNN.com reported. “The complaint describes Buck as a wealthy white man who ‘had a predatory and injurious system of soliciting Black men and watching them cling to life.’ It accuses him of wrongful death, sexual battery and assault and says he was not prosecuted ‘because he is white, and because Mr. Moore was Black.'”

Gemmel Moore's family files suit against Ed Buck and DA. https://t.co/JXyhZFDAdN pic.twitter.com/Rg1JsfzieS — AFROPUNK (@afropunk) February 27, 2019

Moore’s death was initially called an accidental methamphetamine overdose. However, the Los Angeles Times reported that Moore wrote in a journal a few months before he died that he was using drugs and “Ed Buck is the one to thank. He gave me my first injection of chrystal [sic] meth.”

On July 4 of 2017, 23 days before Moore died, an escort reported Buck to authorities for drugging Black men, but nothing was done. After Moore died, Buck’s apartment was searched. Law enforcement allegedly “found the following items in Buck’s two-bedroom apartment: 24 syringes with brown residue, five glass pipes with white residue and burn marks, a plastic straw with possible white residue, clear plastic bags with white powdery residue and a clear plastic bag with a ‘piece of crystal-like substance.'”

In January 2019, Timothy Dean, 55, was found dead in Buck’s home.

According to the Daily Beast, a coroner’s report claims Buck told the sheriff’s department that Dean had “bizarre behavior.” In addition, “The witness [Buck] observed him using a piece of clothing to make a noose and tied it around his neck. The witness relays that he removed the ‘noose’ and the decedent then stood up and began throwing clothes up in the air.”

Buck claims he went to take a shower and when he returned to Dean he was found unresponsive. “The witness reported that he did not see the decedent taking any drugs and they did not have sex,” according to the report. However, the the coroner’s report also says Dean died on a living room floor on a mattress “littered with drug paraphernalia and sex toys.” Even more disturbing, 64-year-old Buck waited 15 minutes before calling 911.

It was reported that Dean died of a methamphetamine overdose.

Dean reportedly warned other people to say away from Buck. He claimed Buck had a fetish for men wearing white long johns and once said, “Don’t go in that house because you might never come back.” When the first Black man was found dead in Buck’s home, he allegedly said Buck was the “devil” and that “This might be it for Ed Buck.”

Hopefully, this will be the beginning of Buck paying for his actions.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Also On News One: