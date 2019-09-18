Botham Jean’s Family Lawyer Slams Dallas Police For Trying To Delay Amber Guyger’s Trial

After months of delays, Amber Guyger‘s murder trial was supposed to begin on Sept. 23. Now the Dallas Police Association is asking for another delay . The off-duty police officer shot and killed Botham Shem Jean in his own in Dallas home back on Sept. 6, 2018.

Lee Merritt, the family attorney for the Jean family, is slamming the the Dallas Police Association.

Merritt wrote on Facebook, “In effect the DPA – Dallas Police Association has concluded that the parents of Botham Shem Jean should be required to wait a few more months while their child’s killer roams free– so that corndog festivities and deep fried butter sales aren’t adversely impacted. The very notion is profane. Such a call is absurd.”

He continued, “The idea that a police officer association places a higher priority on recreation then it does justice is mystifying. Notwithstanding, there is no basis whatsoever for any concerns about unrest. Botham Shem Jean was in fact murdered during this same time last year. The State Fair continued unscathed.”

Merritt closed with, “Countless coinciding activities including college rivalry games, street festivals and public events continued without a hitch. This call by the DPA is designed to do nothing more than fan the flames of discord and fear. It should be rejected outright by the decision makers in this case and the DPA should be ashamed for placing so little value of the life of a Dallas citizen.”

On Sept. 6, Guyger said that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she implausibly mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically, which seemed to indicate that Guyger was lying.

In addition to the inconsistencies in her alibis, which have changed several times, Dallas police, of which Guyger was a member for five years before being fired, appeared to be helping to cover up the shooting for their colleague. The department was accused of allowing Guyger enough time to scrub her social media accounts and get her story straight before turning herself in three days after killing Jean. It also gave Guyger enough time to move out of her apartment, which was never searched by police despite five warrants allowing them to do so.

We hope the family of Botham Jean gets justice.

