White Teen Arrested For Stabbing Black Student To Death As Dozens Watched

The family of Khaseen Morris, 16, are mourning his death after he was fatally stabbed to death. The incident was caught on camera. Reportedly, over 50 people watched and recorded on their phone as Morris lost his life.

Tyler Flach, 18, has been arrested for the killing and is charged with second-degree murder. Flack, who is white, is allegedly an aspiring rapper who goes by the name “BabyTy.” See the video below of his arrest:

ACCUSED KILLER ARRAIGNED: Tyler Flach, 18, was part of a group who took part in a school brawl that resulted in the stabbing death of 16-year-old Khaseen Morris, said Nassau County Police. Investigators believe the fight was over a girl. DETAILS: https://t.co/eQUMOMbiEn pic.twitter.com/P40mOCxD8v — FOX 29 (@FOX29philly) September 19, 2019

Morris attended Oceanside High School in New York. According to his sister, Keyanna Morris, “He was a person that would help anyone, and no one helped him. He told my mom this is the first time in so long that he’s been so happy because he finally found a school where he could be himself with nobody judging him.”

"He was so happy." 16-year-old Khaseen Morris is remembered by his sister. Morris died after being stabbed during a brawl in Oceanside, Long Island on Monday. Full story: https://t.co/vbKyclmy6I pic.twitter.com/HAcLBJeVwr — Eyewitness News (@ABC7NY) September 17, 2019

Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commander of the Nassau County Police Homicide Division said at a press conference, “Kids stood there and didn’t help Khaseen. They videoed his death instead of helping him.”

The New York Times reports, “Witnesses at the mall said a car drove up, then a group of boys emerged and rushed Khaseen and his friends. Video footage shows Khaseen collapsing to the ground, as teenagers around him film his fall but do not come to his aid, the police said.”

The New York Times also reports, “On Sunday, she said, a 10th-grade girl asked her brother to walk her home and he obliged. Ms. Morris said she believed that the girl had been trying to make her ex-boyfriend jealous. It appears to have worked.”

