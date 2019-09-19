White Teen Arrested For Stabbing Black Student To Death As Dozens Watched

The family of Khaseen Morris, 16, are mourning his death after he was fatally stabbed to death. The incident was caught on camera. Reportedly, over 50 people watched and recorded on their phone as Morris lost his life.
Tyler Flach, 18, has been arrested for the killing and is charged with second-degree murder. Flack, who is white, is allegedly an aspiring rapper who goes by the name “BabyTy.” See the video below of his arrest:
Morris attended Oceanside High School in New York. According to his sister, Keyanna Morris, “He was a person that would help anyone, and no one helped him. He told my mom this is the first time in so long that he’s been so happy because he finally found a school where he could be himself with nobody judging him.”
Detective Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick, the commander of the Nassau County Police Homicide Division said at a press conference, “Kids stood there and didn’t help Khaseen. They videoed his death instead of helping him.”
The New York Times reports, “Witnesses at the mall said a car drove up, then a group of boys emerged and rushed Khaseen and his friends. Video footage shows Khaseen collapsing to the ground, as teenagers around him film his fall but do not come to his aid, the police said.”
The New York Times also reports, “On Sunday, she said, a 10th-grade girl asked her brother to walk her home and he obliged. Ms. Morris said she believed that the girl had been trying to make her ex-boyfriend jealous. It appears to have worked.”
Khaseen reportedly received threatening text messages the night before he was killed.
According to Newsday, Flach “strongly maintains his innocence” and “took the responsible step of self-surrendering to eventually clear his name.”
Our condolences goes out to everyone affected by this tragedy and we hope Khaseen Morris’ family gets justice.
View this post on Instagram
So senseless 💔😢 He was walking a girl home when the girls ex went into a jealous rage. 16 year old Khaseen Morris murdered while over 50 people watched and live streamed the attack OCEANSIDE, NEW YORK — Police want more witnesses to a stabbing death during an after school fight in Oceanside to come forward. The wild brawl outside a strip mall was over a girl, according to investigators. At least 50 students and witnesses watched as Khaseen Morris, 16, was attacked. Several recorded the incident on their cell phones. Nassau County Police said they responded to a call about a fight on Brower Avenue on Monday at 3:45 p.m. They found Morris with multiple stab wounds to the chest and a 17-year-old male with a broken arm and swelling to the head. Both were rushed to a local hospital. Morris died overnight. Police asked anyone with information about the assaults to contact them anonymously at 1-800-244-TIPS. 🎥 CBS 2 News #khaseenmorris
