Everything We Know About The Disappearance Of 19-Year-Old Jonathan Bandabaila From Oakland

Jonathan Bandabaila disappeared on May 3 and his family is demanding answers. The 19-year-old was on his way to a soccer tournament and hasn’t been heard from since.

On the afternoon of May 3, he left his Fruitvale District home to attend a soccer tournament. KTVU reports, “Police later found his 1998 silver Honda Accord abandoned in the westbound direction of the San Mateo Bridge. There is a photo of what appears to be his car as it passed through the toll booth.” Items inside of his car were soccer gear and clothes he planned to wear to an upcoming formal event, according to East Bay Times.

Harrison Bandabaila, his brother, said, “No sign of mental illness. No sign of depression. Extremely happy. He was close to my mom.” He also said, “I have my little sister turning 8 next month. She will just see my mom crying in the room. And she will say ‘it’s ok Mom Jonathan is going to come home alive.’ It pains me to see something like that.”

Oakland Police Chief Anne Kirkpatrick said at a press conference this week, “We do believe someone has information. And we would ask our partners throughout the community to reach out. With some of the leads we have, we believe there is more information. So that’s why you getting the actual appeal from our level as well.”

The family is offering a $2,500 reward. Back on May 30, his mother emotionally spoke at a press conference. See below:

Just yesterday, his sister wrote on Twitter, “My little brother is still missing and OPD still has no answers for us.”

The Bandabaila family remain hopeful that he is still alive. If you have information, please call the Oakland Police Department at (510)-587-2523.

