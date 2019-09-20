How You Doin’? Wendy Williams Reportedly Forced To Cancel Comedy Shows

Wendy Williams on a comedy tour but she had to cancel her final show. The talk show host said, “Due to unforeseen circumstances, this event has been cancelled [sic].” But other reports are telling a different story.

SEE ALSO: Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter

The “For the Record…Umm Hmm!” show was supposed to happen Sept. 21 at The Mahaffey Theater in St. Petersburg, Florida. However, Page Six says reports the cancellation was due to low ticket sales. Shows have also been canceled in Detroit, Philadelphia and Newark, New Jersey,

Earlier in the week, Page Six reported that her talk show was “likely” not canceled by Debmar-Mercury because there wasn’t another show to fill in the slot. However, an insider said, “They don’t have anyone strong enough to replace her. They were back into a corner. She will surely not be coming back beyond the two-season renewal. This will be her swan song.”

From December to early March, Williams took a hiatus from her show with guest hosts that included Don Lemon, Nick Cannon, Rickey Smiley and Sherri Shepherd.

The drama for Williams these past few months has been intense. In May, People.com reported an altercation broke out between father and son in West Orange, New Jersey. They allegedly got physical after a spat about him needing to work hard on his own and accusations of him being “brainwashed” by his mother. It reportedly got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold. Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault and was processed and released the same evening and was not taken to jail.

Kevin Hunter Sr. declined to press charges.

If the 18-year-old has access to the Internet he is surely seeing all the reports about his daddy. For example, last month, Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, alleged on the podcast “unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He also accused Hunter of abuse. Hunter’s attorney has denied all allegations.

Lastly, Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child in March, which was supposedly the breaking point for Williams to file for divorce.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes