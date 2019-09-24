Black Officer Fired After After Arresting and Taking Mugshot Of 6-Year-Old Child

UPDATE: 7:00 p.m. EDT — School resource officer Dennis Turner, who is Black, has officially lost his job at Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy after sending two 6-year-olds to a juvenile detention center. CBS News reports, “Authorities say a Florida police officer has been fired and is being investigated after arresting two six-year-olds for separate incidents at their schools.”

A press conference, Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón apologized to the children. See the tweet below:

Statement from OPD Chief Orlando Rolón.

According to NBC News, State Attorney for the Ninth Judicial Circuit Aramis D. Ayala said, “Case numbers are generated by our clerk’s office and it is only at that point that I, as a state attorney, is authorized to act. A case number pertaining to the 6-year-old girl was provided to my office this morning and the charges were dropped this morning.”

Kaia Rolle was scheduled to appear in court on Oct. 16. The other 6-year-old has not been identified.

Original story:

Meralyn Kirkland of Orlando, Florida is outraged after her 6-year-old granddaughter was handcuffed, arrested and even had her mugshot taken all for throwing a tantrum. Now the officer is being investigated.

The New York Times reports, school resource officer Dennis Turner, who is a former police officer “has been suspended pending the outcome of an internal investigation” and he also reportedly arrested an 8-year-old but there are no details on that child. Police Chief Orlando Rolón said in a statement, “As a grandparent of three children less than 11 years old, this is very concerning to me.”

The Times also reports, “Officer Turner served on the police force for 23 years and retired in June 2018, according to the department. By the end of his career, he was earning more than $100,000 a year, according to a database of public officials’ salaries maintained by The Orlando Business Journal.”

In 1998, Turner was charged with aggravated child abuse in connection with his 7-year-old son. In 2016, “he was reprimanded for using excessive force after stunning a man five times with a Taser.”

Meralyn Kirkland was informed her granddaughter Kaia Rolle was arrested when she received a call from Lucious and Emma Nixon Academy, which is a charter school. WKMG reports that Kirkland said because a side effect of a lack of sleep from a medical condition she was having tantrum in class, “A staff member grabbed her wrists in order to calm her down and that’s when she lashed out and kicked, according to Kirkland.”

Kirkland explained, “She has a medical condition that we are working on getting resolved, and he says, ‘What medical condition?’ ‘She has a sleep disorder, sleep apnea,’ and he says, ‘Well, I have sleep apnea, and I don’t behave like that.'”

She continued, “No 6-year-old child should be able to tell somebody that they had handcuffs on them and they were riding in the back of a police car and taken to a juvenile center to be fingerprinted, mug shot.”

The child was taken to a Juvenile Assessment Center on a battery charge. As of now, the child has a court date on Oct. 16. Watch the news clip below:

