Ferguson Activist Bruce Franks Jr. On Shaun King And DeRay Mckesson Feuding: ‘It’s Kind Of Heartbreaking’

Earlier this month, Shaun King and DeRay Mckesson were slamming each other all over social media. They both wrote biting pieces about each other and threw jabs on Twitter. Bruce Franks Jr., an activist who was at the forefront of the 2014 uprising in Ferguson and knows them both, recently spoke out about the two of them feuding.

“It’s kind of heartbreaking,” Franks, the 35-year-old subject of a new MTV documentary on his life, said Monday on “The Clay Cane Show” on SiriusXM Urban View. He was asked about the public feud between Mckesson and King. Franks knows them both.

“‘Cause you have two people, no matter how you break it down, how you look at them — you have two people that have big voices and big platforms all because of social justice fight — that could be working together, that could be getting something done,” he said. “I see two people who have influence going back and forth and creating this environment — this toxic environment that we already have to deal with, with the folks who are the oppressor.”

He continued, “Full disclosure, I’ve always had a great relationship with Shaun King. Now, that doesn’t have anything to do with anybody else’s relationship with Shaun King and whatever challenges they have with him. It’s warranted and is valid if it’s from them. But me, personally, I’ve always had a good relationship with him. DeRay is somebody who was in Ferguson.”

He concluded, “When it comes to that backlash, some of it is deserved. But what I see is two people who could have a huge voice, wasting time and energy fighting each other when we still dying every day.”

Listen to the clip below:

Franks has certainly been in the fight for his city. In 2016, he was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives but recently resigned for mental health reasons. However, he introduced several important pieces of legislation, such as one that called for youth violence to be declared a public health epidemic and calls on lawmakers to take action.

“St. Louis Superman” has already won the Audience Award at the American Film Institute Festival. The film is directed by Sami Khan and Smriti Mundhra. It opens in New York and Los Angeles on Oct. 30. Watch the trailer below.

