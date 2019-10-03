Botham Jean’s Father Says He Would Like To Be Friends With Amber Guyger: ‘That’s Why We Are Christians’

Amber Guyger was sentenced to 10 years for killing her neighbor Botham Jean. In a shocking moment, Jean’s younger brother, Brandt, who is 18, hugged Guyger in court. His father spoke out about the hug shortly after the verdict.

While speaking at Dallas West Church of Christ, Botham’s father Bertram said, “I’m not really surprised because we know how we raised him… The Holy Spirit was working,” Bertram said.

He also said he would like to be Guyger’s friend, “I’d like to become your friend at some point… I think I have the ability to do it and I would like to be a friend despite my loss. That’s why we are Christians.” Watch the video below:

See the video below of Brandt in the courtroom hugging Guyger, saying he loved her and that he didn’t want her to go to jail.

What a moment in the courtroom, just now. Botham Jean's brother Brandt took the opportunity to forgive Amber Guyger, tell her to devote her life to Christ, and then asked the judge if he could give Guyger a hug. The judge, wiping tears from her eyes, allowed the moment to happen pic.twitter.com/rxo6sNOwa7 — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) October 2, 2019

The jury came to a guilty verdict on Tuesday after less than 24 hours of deliberation. Those present reported tears of joy for Jean’s family while Guyger was left in agony. Cheers also reportedly erupted in the court room as well as the courthouse when the verdict was announced. Some folks could even be found flying the national flag of St. Lucia, where Jean and his family hail from.

On September 6, 2018, Guyger said she mistakingly entered Jeans apartment after a long day at work as a Dallas police officer. She says she mistook Jean for a crook and ordered him not to move. Then she shot him twice before realizing her catastrophic error. Jean was killed at 26 while watching T.V. and eating ice cream.

Many people questioned Guyger’s story because of various factor, particularly her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Clips posted to social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the apartment complex shut automatically, which suggests that Guyger was lying.

Guyger’s murder trial took a full seven days, ending much faster than expected. The prosecution rested its case by Thursday, while the defense rested its case by Monday, which is when the jury deliberation started. Guyger admitted under cross-examination that she intended to kill Jean when she shot him, and the former officer also admitted that she was trained in CPR but refrained from performing the life-saving technique on Jean after she shot him. Instead, the 911 call she made along with her actions following the incident suggested that she was more concerned about saving herself rather than Jean.

Deleted text messages that weren’t allowed in the trial also showed that Guyger was racist. In text messages that were released she communicated with a person identified as Etheridge who said they had a dog for Guyger who “may be racist.”

Guyger responded, “It’s okay… I’m the same.”

Guyger also made violent jokes about Martin Luther King Jr. While she was working at an MLK Parade she was having a text conversation with another person identified as Blevins, who typed, “When does this end?”

Guyger replied, “When MLK is dead.”

The prosecution brought up these text messages before Guyger’s sentencing.

Guyger was put in custody immediately. See her most recent mugshot below:

BREAKING: Here is Amber Guyger's newest mugshot after she was convicted of murdering Botham Jean. She faces five to 99 years in prison. https://t.co/inNqZZw7BK pic.twitter.com/1HVW5XVned — FOX 4 NEWS (@FOX4) October 1, 2019

