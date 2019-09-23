Watch Live: Amber Guyger’s Murder Trial For Killing Botham Jean Streams Online

The long-awaited and heavily anticipated murder trial of a former Dallas police officer who shot and killed an unarmed Black man in his own home begins Monday morning, more than a year after the implausible killing took place.

READ MORE: Dallas Cops Preparing Like Amber Guyger Will Be Acquitted

Amber Guyger, who is white, has pleaded not guilty to the murder charges she was eventually slapped with for forcing her way into the apartment of Botham Jean, where she killed the 26-year-old because, she said, she inexplicably mistook his apartment for hers and thought he was a burglar.

With months and months of legal jockeying culminating in District Court Judge Tammy Kemp, a Black woman, ruling against the defense team’s change of venue request, the prosecution said it was confident that it would be able to secure a guilty verdict against Guyger, 31. Moving the trial out of Dallas would have resulted in a less diverse jury pool, which would have increased the chances of a more sympathetic panel toward the former cop who would be sent to prison for the rest of her life.

But that same confidence didn’t seem to match the mood of people who have been keeping track of the case since Guyger killed Jean the night of Sept. 6.

We ALL KNOW that she'll either get off clean, or have a super light (white) sentence unlike the Mohamed Noor case. Anyone wanna take bets on it?!#AmberGuyger pic.twitter.com/oBKUw0Bj86 — #MikeCon #Photography #GermanFitnessPhotographer (@MikeConPhoto) September 23, 2019

That was most likely do to the prompt miscarriages of justice immediately following the shooting, including Guyger’s delayed arrest and the lengthy deliberation of how, or of, to criminally charge her for what appeared to the naked eye to be an unabashed murder. Those same nefarious powers seemed to be at work in the days before the trial was set to begin when the Dallas Police Union tried a desperate, 11th-hour tactic to stall the proceedings. But the lawyer for Jean’s family quickly shut down any attempt to further defer justice.

The trial was already delayed by two weeks because Guyger’s defense attorneys said they had other legal obligations. But now, those same lawyers were apparently gearing up to say whatever they needed to say to ensure the acquittal of their client. That included reportedly planning to argue that Guyger’s killing of Jean was just a “mistake of fact,” a defense that appeared to ignore the fact that Dallas police officers are trained to discern between perceived and actual threats before acting on them.

After it was reported that the Dallas Police Department was preparing its ranks as if t expected Guyger to be found not guilty, Jean’s mother broke her silence and expressed her doubt at the court truly serving justice for her son’s killing.

“I don’t know that anywhere in the world someone can walk into another person’s sanctuary and murder an unarmed person,” Allison Jean said incredulously to the Dallas News earlier this month. “This is the last way that I believe Botham thought he would have died, and that’s the last way I thought he would have died because he never put himself in a situation where he could come into contact with people bearing guns and shooting and so on. Botham was not, never dabbled in anything that would ever cause that. So for it to happen to him, it is an injustice. It is wrong, and therefore, I just need the courts do what’s right.”

On the night of Sept. 6, 2018, Guyger claimed that following a long day on the job as a Dallas police officer, she somehow mistook his apartment for her own and, after ordering Jean not to move, shot him twice before realizing the error of her ways. Her story was met with doubt because of a number of factors, including and especially her assertion that Jean’s door was ajar. Videos posted on social media by neighbors appeared to show that apartment doors in the building shut automatically after being released, an indication that Guyger might have lied about that.

In addition to inconsistencies in her alibis, which have changed several times, Dallas police, of which Guyger was a member for five years before being fired, appeared to be helping to cover up the shooting for their colleague. The department was accused of allowing Guyger enough time to scrub her social media accounts and get her story straight before turning herself in three days after killing Jean. It also gave Guyger enough time to move out of her apartment, which was never searched by police despite five warrants allowing them to do so.

The trial was expected to last about two weeks. Because there was so much interest in it, several websites announced their intentions to live stream the murder trial. Local Dallas news outlet WFAA was streaming the trial on several of its platforms. You can watch by clicking here, here and/or here.

Or you can watch any of the video embeds below.

WATCH: Live coverage of the murder trial for Amber Guyger begins, with reporter Tanya Eiserer and Judge Robert Cañas https://t.co/9siaD1EpKf — WFAA (@wfaa) September 23, 2019

SEE ALSO:

Botham Jean’s Mom Calls Amber Guyger ‘Son’s Murderer’

Details About Amber Guyger Removed From Incident Report