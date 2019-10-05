Nigerian-American Brothers In Jussie Smollett Case Reportedly Met With Special Prosecutor’s Office

The city of Chicago is still coming for Jussie Smollett. Now it is being reported that Abel and Ola Osundairo, the Nigerian-American brothers who were allegedly involved somehow on the attack against the “Empire” actor, have met with the special prosecutor’s office in Chicago.

TMZ reports, “Abel and Ola met with Dan Webb‘s team this week because the special prosecutor wanted to hear their full story — their version of Jussie’s alleged attack.” Their lawyer Gloria Schmidt was reportedly with them.

Schmidt representing the brothers again is new information. Back in March, TMZ reported Schmidt told them to speak out publicly but they refused so she “bailed on them, saying she didn’t want to rep them anymore.”

The brothers reportedly spent a couple hours with the special prosecutor’s team.

The last reports on the brothers was that that there were suing for defamation because they felt “alienated” in Chicago but couldn’t get jobs. According to The Chicago Tribune, the lawsuit alleged in part that Smollett’s attorneys “doubled down, not simply affirming that Mr. Smollett was a wholly innocent victim, but that … (the brothers) unequivocally led a criminally homophobic, racist, and violent attack.”

The brothers’ lawsuit complained that Smollett’s Los Angeles-based celebrity attorney Mark Geragos made them “feel unsafe and alienated in their local Chicago community.”

It was reported in April that sources close to the brothers claim they have not been able to land an agent since the Smollett case went public.

Originally, their fitness training business was skyrocketing but “many of their potential clients turned out to be feigning interest in getting in shape and were really looking to get details on Jussie’s case.”

It also wasn’t helping that other damning information about the brothers has surfaced. For example, it was reported that Olabinjo Osundairo was charged with attempted murder in 2011. He reportedly reached a plea deal “with prosecutors and pleaded guilty to aggravated battery; he was sentenced to two years of probation and ordered to pay a $674 fine.”

The last time Abel and Ola Osundairo were in Lagos, it was shortly after the Jussie Smollett attack.

On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”

Kim Foxx, the Cook County State Attorney, has been attacked by the Chicago Police after the 16 felony counts being dropped. Therefore, special prosecutor’s office has now taken over the case.

Smollett has maintained his innocence.

