Wendy Williams Is Reportedly Struggling To Book Celebrities For Her Talk Show

Wendy Williams’ talk show “The Wendy Williams” is in full swing but reportedly the show is struggling with one major issue — booking big time celebrity guests.

For some reason, some folks may have thought Williams would fall back on dragging people on her talk show, considering the public drama she has gone through. But for the latest season, Williams is going harder than ever and this is allegedly affecting her guests.

Daily Mail reports, “But insiders tell DailyMailTV Williams’s daytime talk show is now struggling to book high profile guests after the TV host appeared to slip back into her old habits during the premiere of its 11th season.”

Williams is allegedly concerned that Jerry O’Connell is gearing up to replace her after he guest co-hosted when she disappear from her show for two months earlier in the year. The Daily Mail reports, “She always believed her executives were trying to groom Jerry to replace her.”

Back in earlier September, Page Six reported that the show was “likely” not canceled by Debmar-Mercury because there wasn’t another show to fill in the slot. However, a insider said, “They don’t have anyone strong enough to replace her. They were back into a corner. She will surely not be coming back beyond the two-season renewal. This will be her swan song.”

Williams told the New York Daily News on August 12 about rumors the show would be canceled, “I like the rumor. It makes me giggle. What I would like to do upon the completion of a successful stretch of ‘Wendy’ is bow out on my own terms. Not get canceled but bow out on my own terms.”

The drama for Williams these past few months has been intense. In May, People.com reported an altercation broke out between father and son in West Orange, New Jersey. They allegedly got physical after a spat about him needing to work hard on his own and accusations of him being “brainwashed” by his mother. It reportedly got physical when Kevin Sr. allegedly put his son in a headlock, and we’re told Kevin Jr. punched him in the nose to break the hold. Kevin Hunter Jr. was charged with simple assault and was processed and released the same evening and was not taken to jail.

Kevin Hunter Sr. declined to press charges.

If the 18-year-old has access to the Internet he is surely seeing all the reports about his daddy. For example, last month, Aveon Falstar, a former artist of Hunter, alleged on the podcast “unWineWithTashaK” that he had a sexual relationship with him throughout last year. He also accused Hunter of abuse. Hunter’s attorney has denied all allegations.

Lastly, Sharina Hudson, Hunter’s alleged mistress, reportedly gave birth to their child in March, which was supposedly the breaking point for Williams to file for divorce.

