Rihanna On Being Asked To Perform At The Super Bowl: ‘I Couldn’t Dare Do That’

jay-z has been getting backlash for his nfl partnership, especially after the latest announcement that jennifer lopez and shakira will perform at the super bowl in miami. earlier this year, the nfl was allegedly struggling to find performers and rihanna was one of the people who they approached. now the singer is explaining why she said no. she is standing with Colin Kaepernick.

In her cover story for Vogue, the 31-year-old was asked why turned the Super Bowl Halftime Show, she explained, “I couldn’t dare do that. For what? Who gains from that? Not my people.

She continued, “I just couldn’t be a sellout. I couldn’t be an enabler. There’s things within that organization that I do not agree with at all, and I was not about to go and be of service to them in any way.”

Maroon 5 eventually agreed to perform at the Super Bowl in February and allegedly asked several Black artists to perform, too. Mary J. Blige, Lauryn Hill, Andre 3000, Cardi B, Usher and Nicki Minaj all reportedly said no. Rihanna gave a hard no back in October and even P!nk declined. Travis Scott said yes, and the rapper was promptly trampled by social media.

Variety.com reported that two sources were claiming Jay-Z was reaching out to Scott. Neither Jay’s or Travis’ camp confirmed the reports, which probably means it was true. However, it’s a strange twist, considering Jay has now partnered with the NFL.

In case you missed it, the Brooklyn native met with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and said we are beyond kneeling and it’s time for “actionable items.”

It is also being reported that the rapper will be part owner of an NFL team.

Carolinas Panther Safety Eric Reid, who is still kneeling, blasted Jay-Z, saying, “Jay-Z claimed to be a supporter of Colin, wore his jersey, told people not to perform at the Super Bowl because of the treatment the NFL did to Colin. And now he’s going to be a part owner … It’s kind of despicable.”

Eric Reid on news Jay-Z will be a part-owner. “Kind of despicable.” pic.twitter.com/6zDMdJIzwV — Joe Person (@josephperson) August 17, 2019

Jay has also been slammed by Jemele Hill, Dr. cornell w. brooks, the former president of the NAACP, and many more.

