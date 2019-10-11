Prince’s Estate Has Had Enough Of Trump Playing His Music At His Hate Rallies

Prince‘s estate is fighting back against Donald Trump, who continues to play the icon’s music at his rallies that promote hate. However, things have gone to the next purple level, considering Trump’s team previously said they would not use Prince’s music again.

SEE ALSO: Complaint Filed Against Judge Tammy Kemp For ‘Unconstitutional’ Behavior After Amber Guyger Sentencing

Still, Trump played the song “Purple Rain” at a rally at the Target Center in Minneapolis on Thursday.

The official Twitter account for Prince promptly called out the president:

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

The account also posted a letter sent from Trump’s team nearly a year ago that promised to never play Prince’s music again.

“Without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward,” the letter read in part.

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Trump’s team has not responded to Thursday’s violation and it was not clear whether there will be any legal repercussions.

Below is a of the song being played at a Trump rally last October.

You can hear Purple Rain ☔️ playing over the speakers while the crowd did the wave at the #TrumpRally in Southaven, Mississippi tonight before @realDonaldTrump came out. pic.twitter.com/BdN2H3Ap3v — H. rutledge (@hrutledge24) October 3, 2018

While Prince was not necessarily a political artist, he often talked about race, poverty and faith in his music. He was not associated with a particular political party, and he was also open about never voting.

“Well, I don’t vote,” Prince famously told Tavis Smiley while discussing Barack Obama in 2009. “I’ve don’t have nothing to do with it. I’ve got no dog in that race.”

Prince cited his faith for not participating in any elections.

“The reason why is that I’m one of the Jehovah’s Witnesses and we’ve never voted,” he continued. “That’s not to say I don’t think … President Obama is a very smart individual and he seems like he means well. Prophecy is what we all have to go by now.”

Also, in 1990, Prince gave $2,000 to Minnesota Sen. Rudy Boschwitz, who was a Republican. Boschwitz’s campaign director said at the time, “It’s safe to assume that Rudy is not familiar with Prince’s work.” Boschwitz eventually lost to Democrat Paul Wellstone in the 1990 campaign.

Prince died in 2016 at the age of 57. Good to see The Purple One is shutting down the foolishness from the grave.

SEE ALSO:

Some No Name, Pitchy R&B Singer Disrespected Keith Sweat And Gets Demolished On Twitter

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes