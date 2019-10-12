Howard University Welcomes Pro-Trump Kanye West To Homecoming

Howard University’s annual homecoming festivities got off to an unexpected start when Kanye West surprised everybody by bringing his Sunday Service show to the historically Black college campus in Washington, D.C.

The school notified its students and certain members of the media in an early morning email Saturday that the pro-MAGA and Donald Trump-supporting rapper would be performing on campus later that morning.

The show was scheduled to start at 8 a.m. and videos posted to social media showed Kim Kardashian‘s husband walking on campus to what seemed to be a sound check.

Kanye West arriving for a surprise Sunday service concert with gospel choir at the yard at Howard University. Students got emails at 6 am this morning. pic.twitter.com/9JIgSFpYEa — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) October 12, 2019

Campus was packed as a result.

Kanye West doing a pop up performance at the yard of Howard University Campus this morning. Hundredsds down here righteous now- students got word this morning by emails at 6 am.⁦@wusa9⁩ #getupdc pic.twitter.com/wf01UbzjvY — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) October 12, 2019

Kardashian was in attendance as well and was seen bringing her and Kanye’s young daughters, Saint and North West.

Kim Kardashian joins Kanye West for surprise Sunday Service pop up concert at the yard at Howard University. @wusa9 @wusa9mornings #getupdc pic.twitter.com/4l70TWk4kZ — Sarah Konsmo (@skonsmo) October 12, 2019

Once the show started, video showed the crowd getting into it.

A video posted to social media appeared to show Kanye walking to a private jet early in the morning, presumably en route to Howard’s homecoming.

Kanye West is expected to bring his “Sunday Service” tour to DC on Saturday 10/12 at Howard University. The performance will reportedly take place in The Yard at 8 A.M. before the homecoming parade. pic.twitter.com/No1nlHL5Yj — HĪPMAGAZINE.ORG (@hipmagazineorg) October 12, 2019

Judging from the rabid reception Kanye got from the crowd, it was almost as if the rapper was not a full-throated supporter of the president, whose racist policies have hurt both Black people as well as HBCUs.

Black students at a Black University are supporting a Black musician who supports Trump, the man that tried to remove funding from all HBCUs. Lol https://t.co/0191xjcTaP — George M Johnson (@IamGMJohnson) October 12, 2019

It was barely a year ago that Mr. West visited the nation’s capital for a different reason: to worship Trump in the Oval Office while delivering a classic Kanye rant for the ages. During that visit on Oct. 11, 2018, Kanye waxed poetic on everything from the criminal justice system to his merchandising deal with Adidas to, yes, that MAGA hat he insists on wearing. (The MAGA hat was conspicuously missing Saturday morning at Howard.)

Kanye has effectively been taking his Sunday Service show on the road since starting it at the Coachella music festival on Easter. While some at first wondered if it was some kind of cult or if Kanye was exploiting the Black church experience with his Sunday Service, it has consistently attracted major crowds.

That included last weekend when Kanye brought his Sunday Service to a historically Black church in Queens, New York City. That performance took place amid speculation Kanye would be dropping his rumored new album reportedly named, “Jesus Is King.”

The last time Kanye performed at Howard’s homecoming was a few months before he dropped his classic debut album, “College Dropout.” One person posted a video of that performance in 2003 accompanied by a caption that was a play on the name of one of his songs called “I Miss The Old Kanye.”

We miss the 2003 Howard Homecoming Kanye pic.twitter.com/SrETvJl6cc — @150Bison (@150Bison) April 26, 2018

