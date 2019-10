Kevin Hart Reveals When He Will Go Back To Work In First Statement Since Car Accident

Kevin Hart was in a car crash the early morning of Sunday, Sept. 1. He is recovering but has released his first statement.

See Also: Watch: Hotel Employees Show There’s No Way Kenneka Jenkins Locked Herself In Freezer

Andrew Brettler, the comedian’s attorney told, Entertainment Weekly that Hart said about the two other people, Jared Black and Rebecca Broxterman, who were in the car with him during the crash, “I have nothing but love for Jared and wish him and Rebecca a speedy recovery.” Black reportedly both suffered “major back injuries.”

Brettler also said he won’t be returning to work until 2020, “He doesn’t expect to be fully back to work until the new year.”

In case you missed it, Hart’s car, a 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, was driven off the side of Mulholland Highway, the famous, scenic 30-mile long roadway known for what Popular Mechanics called “challenging curves.” That could be why the classic automobile “smashed through wooden fencing along the roadside” before falling about 10 feet into a ditch.

Kevin Hart and Co. are lucky to be alive today. Sheesh. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/TxaWGfmTDU — Vee (@VeeTheKid) September 1, 2019

According to an accident report filed by the California Highway Patrol, the car was being driven by a person named Jared S. Black, a 28-year-old Woodland Hills resident who was taken to a hospital for his injuries.

Hart and Black were joined in the car by a woman named Rebecca Broxterman, a 31-year-old, also of Woodland Hills, who apparently refused medical treatment on the scene and said she would “seek own aid.”

.@CHPWestValley officials confirm actor/comedian @KevinHart4real was seriously injured after a friend, who was driving Hart’s 1970 Plymouth Barracuda, lost control of the car and rolled it down an embankment in Malibu Hills. @KNX1070 has obtained a copy of the CHP report. pic.twitter.com/3tbNU1pqKM — Cooper Rummell (@KNXCooper) September 1, 2019

TMZ reported that police said there was no evidence of impaired driving.

Here is a photo of Hart’s Plymouth Barracuda that was in the car accident.

A local news station went to the scene of the crash and recorded video of the road, which has skid marks strewn across it. It showed the place where the car struck the fence before plummeting into the ditch.

Skid marks on Mulholland where Kevin Hart’s car went thru fence/down ravine. He & driver injured/hospitalized. Other passenger ok. ⁦@CBSLA⁩ LIVE @5. pic.twitter.com/lZUEYYXqvR — Greg Mills (@GregMillsTVNews) September 1, 2019

There was an outpouring of support for Hart on social media with people wishing him a speedy recovery.

Hours before the crash, Hart posted a video of him jumping into his pool saying how great it was to be home, telling his fans to “enjoy your weekend people!!!! #LiveLoveLaugh.”

We wish Kevin Hart a speedy recovery.

SEE ALSO:

All The Ways Cops Are Still Trying To Cover Up LaQuan McDonald’s Execution

Outrageous! Figurines Of White Cherub Crushing Head Of Black Angel Removed From Dollar Store

Jay-Z’s Words Come Back To Haunt Him As His NFL Social Justice Initiative Disappoints