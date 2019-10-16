Police Kill Unarmed Black Man Over Chicken

Another day, another Black person gunned down police. The latest victim to gun violence is 31-year-old Christopher Whitfield. He was killed over chicken.

See Also: A Timeline Of Dallas Cop Amber Guyger Killing Botham Jean In His Own Home

The Advocate reports on Oct. 14, at around 2:30 a.m. police were called to a Texaco gasoline station after the owner said Whitfield had “broken in and stolen raw chicken from a cooler.”