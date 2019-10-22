Family Member Of Jason Roger Pope Contacted Police But Was Reportedly Ignored

Jason Roger Pope has reportedly been trafficking Black women and girls for years but he wasn’t caught until recently. More details are coming out about the white South Carolina party promoter and disc jockey and reportedly one of his family members contacted the police but was ignored.

“Even a relative of Pope’s tipped off police about his alleged dirty deeds that same month,” Atlanta Black Star reported in May of 2018. “The unnamed family member said that Pope paid girls for sex, and would then post about it online, an incident report showed. Screenshots of porn images were also saved, according to the relative, which authorities later viewed and found to be ‘sexually explicit in nature.'”

Nothing happened. Pope wasn’t arrested until more than a year later this past August.

“Pope’s charges include promoting the prostitution of a minor, kidnapping, three counts of trafficking people, and criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the second degree. Investigators allege Pope solicited a person under 18 for sex trafficking,” local news outlet WBTV reported this week.

Arrests warrants say the 42-year-old was arrested on Aug. 29 and that “Pope forced four minor girls to perform sex acts for money” from July 2017 and July 2019. He allegedly “engaged in sex acts with these four minors.”

Jason Pope ended up withdrawing his request for a bond. He faces multiple charges including human trafficking and criminal sexual conduct. He remains held without bond at the Florence County Detention Center. pic.twitter.com/dUyqGn8Vrq — Nia Watson WMBF (@NiaWatsonTV) October 14, 2019

From Sept. 27, 2017, and Dec. 13, 2017, he reportedly forced a “16-year-old to engage in commercial sex acts,” which means he forced them to perform sex acts for money and other “valuable things

July 1, 2018, and Sept. 1, 2019, is accused of sexually assaulting a 16-year-old and is accused of paying the victim for sex act and paid the victim for sex acts.

More warrants claim between July 1, 2019, and July 30, 2019, “authorities learned through social media that Pope solicited a 17-year-old, identified as T.C., for commercial sex acts, and the victim received money and other things of value from Pope.” WBFM reported that Pope has AIDS, which was revealed by a 13-year-old victim in Dec. of 2011. It is crime to infect or expose someone to HIV or AIDS in the state of South Carolina but he has not been charged with that crime. Pope wrote on still active Facebook page that, “I’m 36 with 693 BODIES (All Black females), WBU?”

Last week, his attorney withdrew his request for a bond hearing and did not give a reason.

Sex trafficking affects African Americans at higher numbers. Essence reported 40 percent of victims of human trafficking are African-Americans and 52 percent of all juvenile prostitution arrests are African Americans — when they are children, not sex workers.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) is asking for anyone to contact them if they have more information on the case, give SLED a call at 866-472-8477.

