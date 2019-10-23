The Irony: Trump’s Son-In-Law Gets Sued For ‘Rodent-Infested’ Baltimore Apartments

“They were cheating tenants before, during and after their tenancy, and when I tell you there were hundreds of thousands of violations of the Consumer Protection Act, it just begins to convey the seriousness of the charges,” Frosh said. “They caused serious harm and suffering to the people who lived in their units.”

Kushner, who’s married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, stepped down from his real estate firm Kushner Cos. when he became a White House senior adviser in 2017. However, he didn’t divest from some of the firm’s properties, including Westminster Management, the main company in the Frosh complaint.

The firm revealed that it was first under investigation by Frosh’s office in 2017 when articles detailed complaints from tenants and other housing advocates. Ironically, the treatment of the Baltimore-area tenants resurfaced in July when Trump called Baltimore a “rat and rodent infested mess.” Tenants under the Kushner company thought this was a good time to reveal that they were suffering from rodents thanks to Trump’s son-in-law.

Now, Frosh’s statement of charges says that tenants under Kushner’s company “have had to endure living in units that are infested by rodents and vermin, plagued with water leaks that have caused mold and other issues, and, at times, lacking in basic utilities.”

The statement further says some tenants “have experienced rodent infestations so severe that they have rodents living and dying in walls and kitchen appliances; damaging carpeting; chewing holes in drywall and screen doors; and leaving droppings on floors, counter tops, and furniture.”

The statement also said Kushner-linked companies were in business without proper licenses and charged tenants illegal and other “sham” fees while renting out “distressed, shoddily maintained” apartments and townhomes under “conditions that can adversely impact consumers’ health and well being.”