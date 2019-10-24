National Day Of Outrage Demands Justice For Atatiana Jefferson, Black Women Killed By Police

Today is the funeral for Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed by former Fort Worth police officer Aaron Dean. Jefferson is just one of many Black women who lost their lives when in contact with police and now a group of activists are standing up.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Cop Pulls An Amber Guyger And Kills Black Woman In Her Own Home

According to a press release, UNTIL FREEDOM, which is founded by Tamika D. Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Mysonne Linen and Angelo Pinto, will lead a national day of action on Monday, October 28. The Day of Outrage will take place in 15 and will honor Atatiana Jefferson. The event will begin at a approximately 5:30 p.m. EST and everyone is asked to wear black in the name of unity.

Mallory stated, “It is absolutely outrageous to consider that less than one week after Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in his home in Dallas, that another Texas police officer could fire with impunity into the home of another innocent Black person. We demand answers, but more importantly, we demand change. We will not allow Black people to continue to be preyed upon by those committed to protecting and serving them.”

On early Saturday morning, Oct. 12, an officer responded because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her in her own home by shooting his gun through a window. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew.

Bodycam footage showed that Jefferson was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving. The former officer was arrested and charged with murder, but not before he was allowed to resign from the police force. He was released on bond after spending fewer than four hours in jail.

The family of Atatiana Jefferson said about the Day of Outrage, “Our family is mourning over the tragic and untimely murder of Atatiana by Aaron Dean former Fort Worth police officer. Although Dean, has been arrested and charged, he is back on the streets and we are uncertain justice will prevail. We demand full transparency and accountability. It is our sincere hope that Atatiana’s story will not be forgotten, and our pursuit of dignity prevents the likelihood of similar events of police abuse. Please show up for the Day of Outrage wherever you are. Keep our loved one’s name alive!”

If you would like to participate in the Day of Outrage, click here.

SEE ALSO:

Public Executions Of Black People Are Showing No Signs Of Ending

Shooting At Black Church Rocks Small New Hampshire Town

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes