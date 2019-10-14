SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police

UPDATE: 8:00 p.m. EDT — The shooting of 28-year-old Atatiana Jefferson by the Fort Worth Police Department has people once again disgusted the ways in which Black lives are handled by law enforcement.

Jefferson was shot and killed on Saturday, Oct. 12 in her Fort Worth home. An officer responded to her home because a concerned neighbor requested a wellness check. Atatiana Jefferson died about 2:30 a.m. local time, after an officer killed her by shooting his gun through a window early Saturday morning. Jefferson was reportedly playing video games with her nephew. Bodycam footage showed she was shot within four seconds of the officer arriving.

According to her Facebook and LinkedIn pages, she worked at and attended the historically Black college Xavier University of Louisiana. See the video of her below:

May your ancestors embrace you and lift you up, Dear Sister. Please help guide our rage and our tears towards justice for you – and justice for all. #AtatianaJefferson pic.twitter.com/egDVv4YBTr — Ava DuVernay (@ava) October 13, 2019

Amber Carr, Jefferson’s older sister, said, “She didn’t do anything wrong, but she’s inside of her home, trying to protect her home and my son that’s inside. She’s not a threat. She’s a college graduate.”

Carr also added, “You want to see justice, but justice don’t bring my sister back.”

Original Story:

Though instances of police brutality and police-involved shootings of countless unarmed Black people have gained national attention, Black women victims are sometimes lost in the sea of Black men who are killed. On May 13, Pamela Turner, 45, became one of the most recent victims of police violence after she was shot and killed by an officer as he tried to arrest her under reportedly false pretenses. She was unarmed and yelled to the officer “I’m pregnant.” Days later, Grady Wayne, a white man who was accused of killing a police officer, was taken into custody alive.

READ MORE: Fort Worth Cop Pulls An Amber Guyger And Kills Black Woman In Her Own Home

It has been proven time and time again that Black people are more likely to be victims of police violence, even when they are unarmed. And just as we become outraged by the deaths of Black men and boys at the hands of police, we must not forget that Black women and girls have also lost their lives in police shootings. #SayHerName is making sure we do more to bring attention to the too many Black women and girls who probably would still be here if their skin color was different.

From Pamela Turner to Tyisha Miller, below is a list of Black women killed by the police over the years.