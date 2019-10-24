National Day Of Outrage Demands Justice For Atatiana Jefferson, Black Women Killed By Police

Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this month while in her own home, is just one of many Black women who lost their lives during an encounter with law enforcement. The tragic trend has outraged activists, who announced a collective response to the violence on Thursday, the same day that Jefferson’s funeral was held.

UNTIL FREEDOM, a social justice organization that was founded by Tamika D. Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Mysonne Linen and Angelo Pinto will lead a day of action around the country on Monday. The National Day of Outrage will take place in at least 20 cities and will honor Atatiana Jefferson. The events will begin simultaneously at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT and everyone participating is asked to wear black in the name of unity.

“It is absolutely outrageous to consider that less than one week after Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in his home in Dallas, that another Texas police officer could fire with impunity into the home of another innocent Black person,” Mallory stated. “We demand answers, but more importantly, we demand change. We will not allow Black people to continue to be preyed upon by those committed to protecting and serving them.”

Though Jefferson is just one of the most recent examples of deadly police violence against Black women, she is far from the only victim. Names like Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines, Charleena Lyles and Pamela Turner are just a few examples of Black women who met their untimely demises at the trigger-happy hands of police officers who ignored their training for de-escalating a situation and resorted to lethal force.

A list of cities confirmed to be participating in the National Day of Outrage follows below in no certain order:

NEW YORK

Foley Square

111 Worth Street

Contact: untilfreedomofficial@gmail.com

FORT WORTH (2 LOCATIONS)

DETAILS TO BE ANNOUNCED

Contact: clhughes77@gmail.com

HARVEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH

6036 Locke Avenue

Contact: bcarter@valueofalife.us

HOUSTON

Houston City Hall

901 Bagby Street

Contact: amfannin.htx@gmail.com

SEATTLE

Seattle Police Department East Precinct

1519 12th Avenue

Contact: konikkita@gmail.com

ATLANTA

City Capital

206 Washington Street SW

Contact: marcuscoleman@ymail.com

PHOENIX

School of Hip-Hop

1634 E. Southern Avenue

Contact: motiv8university@gmail.com

JACKSON, MS

To be determined

KNOXVILLE

2340 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd

Contact: brittany@highlandercenter.org

LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Regional Justice Center

200 Lewis Avenue

Contact: marciewells1@gmail.com

RALEIGH

Raleigh Police Department

More details to be released

Contact: gerald@raleighapexnaacp.org

MIAMI

Miami Workers Center

720 NW 55th Street

Contact: rgilmer@dreamdefenders.org

FAYETTEVILLE, AR

Good Shepard Lutheran Church

2925 Old Missouri Rd.

Contact: catherinesnyder74@gmail.com

WASHINGTON, D.C.

D.C. Police Headquarters

300 Indiana Avenue, NW

Contact: karish.mehta@gmail.com

BALTIMORE

Baltimore County Police Headquarters

700 East Joppa Road, Towson

Contact: statevsusmag@gmail.com

DETROIT

Spirit of Detroit Plaza

2 Woodward Avenue

Contact: aharveyquinn@faithinaction.org

SHREVEPORT

Life Changing Solutions

331 Milam Street, 3rd Floor

Contact: omari@asapworldwide.org

SPRINGFIELD, MA

BLACK WOMEN’S MONUMENT

Symphony Hall

34 Court Street

Contact: tanisha@arisespringfield.org

DAYTON

McKinley United Methodist Church

196 Hawthorn Street

Contact: daytonunifiedpower@gmail.com

NEWARK, NJ

Details to be announced

CHARLOTTE

Police Department

Details to be announced

If you would like to participate in or know more about the National Day of Outrage, click here.

