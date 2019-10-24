National Day Of Outrage Demands Justice For Atatiana Jefferson, Black Women Killed By Police

Atatiana Jefferson, the 28-year-old who was shot and killed earlier this month while in her own home, is just one of many Black women who lost their lives during an encounter with law enforcement. The tragic trend has outraged activists, who announced a collective response to the violence on Thursday, the same day that Jefferson’s funeral was held.
UNTIL FREEDOM, a social justice organization that was founded by Tamika D. Mallory, Linda Sarsour, Mysonne Linen and Angelo Pinto will lead a day of action around the country on Monday. The National Day of Outrage will take place in at least 20 cities and will honor Atatiana Jefferson. The events will begin simultaneously at approximately 5:30 p.m. EDT and everyone participating is asked to wear black in the name of unity.
“It is absolutely outrageous to consider that less than one week after Officer Amber Guyger was found guilty of murdering Botham Jean in his home in Dallas, that another Texas police officer could fire with impunity into the home of another innocent Black person,” Mallory stated. “We demand answers, but more importantly, we demand change. We will not allow Black people to continue to be preyed upon by those committed to protecting and serving them.”
Though Jefferson is just one of the most recent examples of deadly police violence against Black women, she is far from the only victim. Names like Sandra Bland, Korryn Gaines, Charleena Lyles and Pamela Turner are just a few examples of Black women who met their untimely demises at the trigger-happy hands of police officers who ignored their training for de-escalating a situation and resorted to lethal force.
A list of cities confirmed to be participating in the National Day of Outrage follows below in no certain order:
NEW YORK
Foley Square
111 Worth Street
Contact: untilfreedomofficial@gmail.com
FORT WORTH (2 LOCATIONS)
DETAILS TO BE ANNOUNCED
Contact: clhughes77@gmail.com
HARVEST UNITED METHODIST CHURCH
6036 Locke Avenue
Contact: bcarter@valueofalife.us
HOUSTON
Houston City Hall
901 Bagby Street
Contact: amfannin.htx@gmail.com
SEATTLE
Seattle Police Department East Precinct
1519 12th Avenue
Contact: konikkita@gmail.com
ATLANTA
City Capital
206 Washington Street SW
Contact: marcuscoleman@ymail.com
PHOENIX
School of Hip-Hop
1634 E. Southern Avenue
Contact: motiv8university@gmail.com
JACKSON, MS
To be determined
KNOXVILLE
2340 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd
Contact: brittany@highlandercenter.org
LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Regional Justice Center
200 Lewis Avenue
Contact: marciewells1@gmail.com
RALEIGH
Raleigh Police Department
More details to be released
Contact: gerald@raleighapexnaacp.org
MIAMI
Miami Workers Center
720 NW 55th Street
Contact: rgilmer@dreamdefenders.org
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Good Shepard Lutheran Church
2925 Old Missouri Rd.
Contact: catherinesnyder74@gmail.com
WASHINGTON, D.C.
D.C. Police Headquarters
300 Indiana Avenue, NW
Contact: karish.mehta@gmail.com
BALTIMORE
Baltimore County Police Headquarters
700 East Joppa Road, Towson
Contact: statevsusmag@gmail.com
DETROIT
Spirit of Detroit Plaza
2 Woodward Avenue
Contact: aharveyquinn@faithinaction.org
SHREVEPORT
Life Changing Solutions
331 Milam Street, 3rd Floor
Contact: omari@asapworldwide.org
SPRINGFIELD, MA
BLACK WOMEN’S MONUMENT
Symphony Hall
34 Court Street
Contact: tanisha@arisespringfield.org
DAYTON
McKinley United Methodist Church
196 Hawthorn Street
Contact: daytonunifiedpower@gmail.com
NEWARK, NJ
Details to be announced
CHARLOTTE
Police Department
Details to be announced
If you would like to participate in or know more about the National Day of Outrage, click here.
