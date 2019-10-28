Black Chicago Police Chief Bruises Trump’s Fragile Ego During Visit To Windy City

Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson has been in the news this year to the Jussie Smollett case. However, he is now in the news after being attacked by the irritable President of the United States.
Trump finally made his first visit to Chicago for the International Association of Chiefs of Police conference
That was enough to set 45 on fire.
CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller tweeted, “Trump, in Chicago speaking to a police chiefs convention, spent a chunk of his time tearing into Eddie Johnson, the Chicago PD chief. He’s invoking Chicago’s shootings and blaming Johnson for ‘not doing his job.'”
CNN reporter Daniel Dale wrote, “
Eddie Johnson got national attention when he appeared on countless television shows to talk about Jussie Smollett being accused of staging his own hate crime.
Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson said Jussie paid the brothers $3,500 to stage the attack. However, according to the lawyers for brothers, the $3,500 check was for training. The check was written to Abel on January 23, 2019, six days before the “attack.” The memo line reads, “5 week Nutrition/Workout program Don’t Go.’” “Don’t Go” is a song for a music video where he would appear shirtless.
All 16 felony counts for filing a false police report were dropped against Smollett. Nonetheless, even after the justice system did its job and charges were dropped, the city’s Department of Law sent Smollett a bill for $130,106.15. Smollett is now being sued by Chicago for the money.
On Jan. 29, while walking to a subway, Smollett claimed two men yelled racial and homophobic slurs at him, investigators told The Hollywood Reporter. They allegedly punched and poured bleach on him while one of the suspects put a rope around his neck. As they fled the scene, Smollett told police they said, “This is MAGA country.”
Speaking of Jussie, today Trump called the case a “real big scam.”
