Auntie Maxine Waters Reminds ‘Desperate Republicans’ Impeachment Vote Was Their Idea

Maxine Waters was deep in her bag Thursday morning ahead of the House’ procedural vote on the Democrats’ impeachment inquiry against the president. The senator from California delivered a short but oh so sweet speech on the House floor to set the record straight on House Resolution 660 (H.Res. 660), which her office described as directing “the six investigative committees to continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House to exercise its Constitutional power to impeach Donald Trump.”

H.Res. 660 went on to pass the House by a vote of 232-196, but not before Waters sharply called out “desperate Republicans” and accused of lying about the Constitutionality of the procedural vote.

Congresswoman Maxine Waters is currently on the floor and holding nothing back.

“To be clear, contrary to what desperate Republicans have claimed, the Constitution imposes no requirement that a procedural resolution such as H. Res. 660 be voted upon by the House,” Waters said in part. “Claiming otherwise is but a fabrication meant to distract from the mountain of growing evidence that demonstrates this president abused his power for personal benefit.”

Waters also reminded Republicans that they were the ones who wanted the vote in the first place.

“Because Republicans requested a formal procedural vote, I expect nothing less than their full support for H. Res. 660,” she said. “Anything less would be shameful.”

Trump is ending off what may be his most tumultuous month in office. October is when the impeachment inquiry was launched after the president admitted he threatened to withhold financial aid to Ukraine unless the Eastern European country investigated frontrunning Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son’s job there. The Washington Post reported that as “violating the Constitution in seeking help from a foreign leader to damage a political opponent.”

That prompted House Majority Leader and California Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi to denounce “the president’s betrayal of his oath of office, betrayal of our national security and betrayal of the integrity of our elections” and announce the impeachment inquiry late last month.

Just last week Trump tried to draw a comparison between the impeachment inquiry against him and the mob killing of Black people. “All Republicans must remember what they are witnessing here – a lynching,” he tweeted on Oct. 22.

Civil rights groups and leaders applauded the vote to advance the impeachment inquiry and the process’ procedural rules.

“The impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump must advance to the next stage. We welcome the transparency and specificity about the investigative path forward in this critical time for our country,” NAACP President and CEO Derrick Johnson said in a brief statement on Thursday. “We encourage the House of Representatives to continue fulfilling its Constitutional duty to investigate fully the abuse of power, obstruction of justice and the litany of racist and xenophobic acts by this president. We look forward to public hearings so that the breadth and depth of President Donald Trump’s lawlessness is finally exposed for all Americans to see.”

